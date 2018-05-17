Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Martin Samuelsen says Burton Albion should be playing Championship football again next season - and he believes they "can go straight back up."

The West Ham United midfielder has returned to his parent club after spending the second half of the campaign on loan with the Brewers, who were relegated to League One on a dramatic final day.

Samuelsen's last appearance came in the 5-0 defeat to Hull City, but he was in the squad as Albion won three games on the bounce and came within five minutes of an unlikely survival.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

And seeing that has made him feel Burton could fare well in League One if the team stays together.

"I've enjoyed my time here, but it's a shame it ended with relegation," he told the club's website.

"I'm very sad for the club. They should have been playing Championship football next season.

"Everyone within this club and many people outside it will agree with me on that one.

"But I have great belief that they can go straight back up again.

"I know all the players and the staff - if they keep all those people, they can go straight back up."

Samuelsen also reserved praise for the Burton Albion supporters, who made themselves heard by creating a brilliant atmosphere at Deepdale on the final day.

"They showed what amazing people and fans they are," he added.

"From the first minute to the last, they were cheering us.

"When the final whistle went and we knew we were relegated, they still applauded.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

"The players applauded back, so it's that special connection between the fans and players, and I think that's key for a team to get that extra edge.

"As a player, it's really, really assuring to have the fans behind you and giving you that extra boost."

Samuelsen made nine appearances during loan spell at the Pirelli Stadium.

He began brightly in early performances, but an illness then affected his involvement and his impact was limited as the campaign drew to a close.