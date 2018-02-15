Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are going to get some tips on finding the net in football, you could do worse than spending time with a player who has more than 200 career goals to his name.

If that person happens to be a former England international and one of only 27 people to have reached the 100-goal mark in Premier League history, all the better.

Of course, it helps if you are working with a player like that day in, day out.

Burton Albion's Martin Samuelsen is certainly making the most of such a situation.

The West Ham United loanee - who is likely to make his fourth Brewers appearance in Saturday's home clash with Nottingham Forest - has had a positive impact during his first month with the club.

He has shown a creativity and attacking drive from wide areas, and he won Albion's penalty in the 3-1 defeat to Reading in the previous Pirelli Stadium game.

But the 20-year-old is striving to make more of a telling impact in front of goal for his loan club.

And he hopes some extra-curricular goal-scoring tuition from fellow loan star Darren Bent can help him do just that.

"I've been lucky to be able to have some finishing sessions with Darren Bent after training," said Samuelsen.

"I'm studying his shooting techniques and I've already learned a lot.

"I could bore you with the different details, but I'm not going to!

"He definitely has a talent for scoring goals, and hopefully I can copy that.

"I am here to help Burton win games, and to win games you need goals.

"I was happy when I got the penalty to help Lucas Akins score (against Reading), so I'm hoping to get more goals and assists - and penalties.

"We (as loan players) are hungry to help."

In the past two games at Aston Villa and Ipswich Town - the first of which Samuelsen missed through illness - Albion have shown a newfound willingness to get on the front foot in possession.

Samuelsen has his part to play, with the Norwegian international capable of driving forward at pace, with the odd tricky turn in his repertoire to wrong-foot defenders.

If he could add a more regular end product, perhaps courtesy of some insight from Bent, the West Ham youngster could have a big say on which division Burton are competing in come August.

In the short term, though, Samuelsen's focus is on the visit of Forest, who have lost their last three games and are in danger of being dragged into the relegation conversation if that run continues.

"I think they are starting to feel the fear," added Samuelsen.

"So if we can be fearless and shake them up a bit, I think we can get a good result against them.

"We're going to go at them from the start trying to get a goal, and hopefully that will work."