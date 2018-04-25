The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Barnsley's defeat to Nottingham Forest last night has big implications for those fighting it out at the bottom of the Championship.

The Tykes lost their game in hand over Burton Albion and Bolton Wanderers 3-0, with Aitor Karanka's Reds swatting them aside with goals from Lee Tomlin, Ben Brereton and Apostolos Vellios.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That result now means Jose Morais' side are level with the Brewers on 38 points, but by virtue of a better goal difference they sit in 22nd place.

They could have climbed out of the relegation zone for the first time since March with a win, but passed up a chance to move above 21st-placed Bolton.

(Image: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

And with play-off chasers Brentford and Derby County to come in their final two matches, it's looking bleak for Barnsley.

Crucially for the Brewers, though, that means the gap to Bolton, Saturday's opponents, remains at two points while Birmingham and Reading still sit three points clear of the drop zone.