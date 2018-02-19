Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New Barnsley boss Jose Morais is keen to make his influence felt on the Tykes' football - but he will be patient about it.

Morais' first game as Barnsley head coach is Tuesday's Championship clash with relegation rivals Burton Albion at Oakwell, when the Brewers will look to leapfrog their hosts with a win.

Nigel Clough has admitted that Albion's task could be an unpredictable one, with little insight into how Morais will line up his new side.

And while the new man in the Oakwell hotseat says he will "slowly increase changes", he is already discussing the alterations that could be made in his bid to keep Barnsley up.

"I would say that I'm more than a coach - I am a leader," Morais - who was at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday to watch Burton - told the club's website.

"I'm a coach with vision, not only about the way to play, but a way to live and a way to believe and a way to make things greater, bigger, better.

"That's the coach I am.

"I want to go from what they have and change things in a way that the players can understand.

"It means I want to change things in a simple way, progressive, and not make a radical thing in a short period.

"But in the 4-4-2 that we have, we will slowly increase changes to go to the path that I want, which is more 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3.

"I definitely see Barnsley as a long project and this is the main reason that brought me here.

"It's a project for 18 months at the moment, and my belief in my thinking is much more than this."