Nigel Clough says Mick McCarthy picked "a brilliant time to go out" at Ipswich Town.

McCarthy's five-and-a-half-year reign at Portman Road was set to come to an end at the conclusion of the season, something the club confirmed last month.

But in an unexpected move, the former Republic of Ireland boss announced his immediate departure in his post-match press conference following Tuesday's 1-0 victory at home to Barnsley.

And Burton Albion boss Clough appreciates, and is full of appreciation for, the work done by McCarthy since taking over with the Tractor Boys in the second-tier relegation zone in December 2012.

"I think Mick and Ipswich have had it planned," said Clough.

"I've been thinking about him, I'm going to send him a message - what a brilliant time to go out.

"Five years, and he leaves them in the top half of the league, leaves on three points, a clean sheet and above Norwich City in the league.

"What a fantastic job he's done for five years.

"He's kept them where they are, challenging in the top half despite, as we realise, the millions that are spent all around.

"He's done it on pure honesty and good management."

Head of coaching and player development Bryan Klug is in caretaker charge of the mid-table Tractor Boys until the end of the campaign.