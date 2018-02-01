The video will start in 8 Cancel

The loan signing of Manchester City youngster Jacob Davenport was Burton Albion's final piece of business in the January transfer window.

It was the third of Albion's senior signings in the month, with Martin Samuelsen and Darren Bent also coming in on loan.

In total, five Burton players left the Pirelli Stadium on loan or permanent deals.

Matt Palmer and Ryan Delaney joined League One sides Rotherham United and Rochdale on two-and-a-half year deals, while Matty Lund and Stephen Warnock both headed to Bradford City until the end of the season.

Ben Fox, meanwhile, joined Gateshead of the National League on loan after signing a new contract with the Brewers.

There was also the end of Joe Mason, Connor Ripley and Sean Scannell's loan spells at the Pirelli Stadium, with Damien McCrory returning from his stint at Portsmouth.

Albion fans have been reacting to their side's January business, with the squad now set for the final 17 games of the season.

While Davenport - an exciting prospect in City's under-23 ranks, and one rated highly by Pep Guardiola - was Burton's final signing, their biggest move came five days before deadline day.

That was when they secured a loan deal for Derby County striker Bent, one of the most high-profile additions in Albion's history.

Bent's debut came in the 3-1 home loss to Reading on Tuesday night - and he will be hopeful of making a bigger impact against former club Aston Villa this weekend.