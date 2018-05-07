The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton Albion fans have been giving their reactions to the Brewers' agonising final-day relegation at Preston North End.

Nearly 2,000 Albion supporters were at Deepdale on Sunday to watch their side edge to within minutes of a quite incredible Championship survival.

But while Hope Akpan's goal had the Brewers on the verge of survival at 1-1 against Preston North End, two quickfire goals for Bolton Wanderers at home to Nottingham Forest ultimately spelled the end of Burton's two-year stay in the second tier.

Louis Moult's injury-time winner for Preston made sure that was the case, before the Brewers players went over to receive a superb ovation from the travelling Albion fans and much of the home support too.

Here is what you have been saying about Burton Albion's first relegation in 41 years, after the most spirited of revivals over the past month.

Brewers TV said: "Today’s game just summed up football. A real rollercoaster of emotions. From the joy of equalising to the despair of hearing Bolton had taken the lead.

"Hearing the full time whistle was gutting, knowing that we had come so so close.

"Our time in the Championship has been incredible, though, and to have played the likes of Newcastle, Villa and Leeds was unimaginable.

"I’m sure we’ll bounce back up next season. Come on you Brewers!"

Albion goalscorer Hope Akpan also had his say after the game via Twitter.