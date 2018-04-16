Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's first home victory since September, at the expense of neighbours Derby County, was absolutely crucial.

It keeps them in the Championship survival conversation for another week at least, it maintains the pressure on the sides above and it sets up a mouth-watering relegation shootout between the Brewers and Sunderland at the Stadium of Light next up.

Nigel Clough's side are now five points adrift of safety with three games to go.

By 5pm on Saturday, Albion could be relegated or they could be within two points of climbing out of the bottom three.

The task of securing survival is still very much in miracle territory, though.

So what do the Brewers need to happen with three games to go for that miracle to occur - and what is the situation for their rivals?

BURTON ALBION - 23rd, 35 points

Five points adrift of 21st-placed Birmingham City and with a much worse goal difference than anyone else in the division, the Brewers need a bare minimum of two wins from their last three games to even force the sides outside the drop zone into needing another point.

A defeat of Sunderland this weekend would carry them nicely into a pivotal clash with Bolton Wanderers - who currently have 40 points and host already-promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday - on April 28.

Albion are still very much relying on other results to go their way.

Take seven or nine points from their final three games against the Black Cats, Bolton and Preston North End, and the great escape might just be on the cards, taking them to either 42 or 44 points.

That tally is still a huge ask, of course, and the odds are stacked against them.

FINAL THREE FIXTURES: Sunderland (a), Bolton (h), Preston, (a)

SUNDERLAND - 24th, 34 points

Like the Brewers, they could be relegated by the end of the next round of fixtures.

Like the Brewers, victory in Saturday's Stadium of Light showdown would keep them in the hunt for safety, regardless of results elsewhere.

With six points separating themselves and 21st, Chris Coleman's men too have to hope Bolton, Birmingham and 22nd-placed Barnsley slip up along the way.

If they overcome Burton, a tough-looking trip to Fulham - unbeaten since losing to the Black Cats in December - awaits on April 27.

Playing ahead of their rivals on that Friday night could allow them to pile the pressure on or release some of the tension above if they are beaten and thus all-but relegated.

FINAL THREE FIXTURES: Burton Albion (h), Fulham (a), Wolves (h)

BARNSLEY - 22nd, 38 points (after 42 games)

The Tykes join Albion and Sunderland below the dotted line at this stage.

But they have an ace up their sleeve in the 'games played' chart, with only 42 matches down to their rivals' 43.

Their game in hand is away at Nottingham Forest, following Saturday's Yorkshire derby at Leeds United.

The extra game means they are currently in control of their own destiny, as they trail Birmingham and Bolton by only two points.

Win at Leeds and, regardless of results elsewhere, they can move out of the bottom three with another triumph at the City Ground.

They then face meetings with play-off chasers Brentford and Derby County before the curtain comes down. The pressure could be on at both ends of the table by that stage.

FINAL FOUR FIXTURES: Leeds (a), Nottingham Forest (a), Brentford (h), Derby (a)

BIRMINGHAM CITY - 21st, 40 points

Defeated 2-0 by a Wolves side in celebration mode yesterday, Garry Monk's Blues remain above the relegation zone thanks to Barnsley's 2-2 draw at home to Bolton the day before.

Birmingham's impressive form as March turned into April has dissipated of late, with only one point from their last three games.

But they have won more games (11) than anyone else in the bottom six - and one more victory may well be enough to deal with their worries about Sunderland and the Brewers.

That could leave them focused on the situations with Bolton, Barnsley and, perhaps, Reading.

FINAL THREE FIXTURES: Sheffield United (h), QPR (a), Fulham (h)

BOLTON WANDERERS - 20th, 40 points

Goals in the 82nd and 85th minute of Saturday's game at Barnsley looked to have pushed Bolton a huge step closer to survival.

But Oli McBurnie's injury-time leveller for the hosts has dragged Phil Parkinson's side right back into the mire.

And like Birmingham - whose goal difference is a single goal worse than theirs - the Trotters could be hampered by the Tykes' game in hand.

After hosting Wolves on Saturday, they face that crucial trip to the Pirelli Stadium, which could be a pivotal afternoon in both teams' seasons.

FINAL THREE FIXTURES: Wolves (h), Burton Albion (a), Nottingham Forest (h)

READING - 19th, 43 points

The arrival of Paul Clement to the Madejski Stadium has helped ease the Royals' relegation worries - but they are not safe yet.

While they are eight points clear of the Brewers and would require a freakish set of results to finish below Clough's side, only five separate Reading from Barnsley - with that game in hand.

It is so tight down there that a win over Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday could move them to within a single point of confirmed survival if Barnsley lose, yet they might be only two clear of danger if results go against them.

Games against Wednesday and Ipswich Town - both without promotion or survival to play for at this stage - could be in their favour before a final-day trip to Cardiff City.

FINAL THREE FIXTURES: Sheffield Wedndesday (a), Ipswich Town (h), Cardiff City (a)