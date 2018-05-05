Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you wanted one symbol of the miracle that Burton Albion are again looking to achieve this weekend, it might just be the Brewers' travel plans.

Albion will head up to Preston today ahead of Sunday's clash with Alex Neil's side at Deepdale, when the visitors will push for a result that could secure their Championship survival against all the odds.

But until the 2-0 victory over Bolton Wanderers last weekend that moved them to within goal difference of safety, Burton were yet to book a hotel for an overnight stay in the north west.

Instead, their plan was to travel up to Deepdale on the morning of a game that looked set to be a dead rubber, so as to save on costs.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"We didn't book anything - it costs you a few thousand quid to stay in a hotel overnight, we might as well save that for next season," said Brewers boss Nigel Clough.

"Until after the Bolton game, we didn't book anything."

Does that approach sum Burton Albion up in a division where they are competing with sides who are spending £10m+ on individual players?

"Completely - don't waste money", added Clough on Albion's mindset.

"We'd have come in here, had some breakfast, got on the bus and gone up.

"That's what we'd have done, and if we were in League One, we would be doing that as well. We'd be doing all those sorts of trips on the day, that distance.

"That's what the club is.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"I remember Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink saying a few years ago, 'I hope the club gets in a position where we can go overnight for every away game'.

"It won't be here, you don't do that. If you're an hour-and-a-half away, you go on the day.

"You save the money elsewhere.

"And we stay in a certain standard of hotel, which is lovely, but we will never be staying in five-star hotels."

Throughout their inexorable rise to the second tier of English football, and even during their battle to survive at this level, the Brewers' approach has always been a sensible one, to live within their own means.

It is one of the foundations of the strong working relationship between chairman Ben Robinson and manager Clough.

(Image: Aaron Murrell/Epic Action Imagery)

Clough says it comes from an appreciation of the money supporters spend to watch the team.

And the Albion boss chose an interesting way to give the players that same insight as motivation ahead of the vital Bolton victory last weekend.

"He (Robinson) is one where whatever you need to do (you can), but if you don't need to do it, don't do it and we'll spend the money elsewhere," said Clough.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

"Every decision that he's made - and we've always had that in common - is for the good of the club.

"Why waste money? We don't like wasting money.

"Supporters pay a lot. We don't get the massive £120m or £150m that they (other teams) get.

"What comes in through the gate from supporters, that makes a difference to us - and we appreciate how hard they work to get that.

"We showed the lads something before the Bolton game.

"There was footage from the Sunderland match. We took just under 500 fans, and one of the fans films it, and it was the two goals and the celebrations.

"A few of the lads were taken by surprise.

"We showed that to the players before the Bolton game.

"It'll cost them (fans) £25 for a ticket, it'll cost maybe £20 to go up on the bus, plus what they spend there.

"They could be spending 25 or 30 per cent of their income for that week going up to Sunderland to watch you.

"Make sure they appreciate that."