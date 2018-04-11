The video will start in 8 Cancel

Nigel Clough says Shaun Barker's career will always be tinged with a degree of "what could have been."

The Brewers' club captain today announced that he will call time on a 15-year career at the end of the season.

Barker suffered a serious knee injury while at former club Derby County six years ago, returning to Championship football with Burton last season.

Clough, who signed Barker for ex-club Derby in 2009, afforded his former captain the chance to play second-tier football once again after it looked unlikely as the former Blackpool man tried to battle back from four-and-a-half years on the sideline.

"A magnificent career, and also what could have been even more so," said Clough of Barker's impending retirement.

"To get the injury at his prime as he did was absolutely tragic for him.

"But he's spent years and years trying to come back and I think that takes its toll.

"It's the right time for it and I think he's comfortable with it now.

"He's given it absolutely everything.

"No player could try any harder than he has done to come back."

Coincidentally, Barker made his return to football in last August's 1-0 victory over Derby at the Pirelli Stadium.

He received a rapturous applause from both sets of fans, and Clough reckons that was his reward for battling so hard to come back from the horrific injury that saw him rupture his medial, anterior cruciate and posterior cruciate ligaments, as well as dislocating his kneecap.

"I think that was the reward for him, to get back on the pitch in the Championship against his former club," Clough added.

"He actually cleared the corner in the last few minutes - I think just those few minutes were enough for him.

"He's very sad that he can't do more than that.

"Last season, and even this season, he was keeping people going in difficult circumstances.

"He's played an important role in us staying up last season.

"It'll be a shame not to have him around the place."