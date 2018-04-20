Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

David Prutton reckons Burton Albion will beat Sunderland 1-0 when the two sides meet in a crunch match on Saturday.

The Brewers and Black Cats could both be relegated by each other at the Stadium of Light, and both could go down should they draw and results go their way.

And former Leeds United and Nottingham Forest midfielder Prutton reckons Nigel Clough's side will back up Saturday's 3-1 defeat of Derby County with another win for only the second time this season.

"Both of these sides are still likely to go down this season but if either still have any hopes of survival then they must win at the Stadium of Light on Saturday," Prutton told Sky Sports .

"Sunderland will be so frustrated. They've led in their last three games but been pegged back every single time to draw, while Burton gave themselves a glimmer by beating Derby last time out.

"I think this will be another win for the Brewers."