Nigel Clough has explained why he was frustrated that Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean did not go down when injured in the Brewers' 3-1 loss at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

McFadzean and Marvin Sordell became the latest Albion players forced off the pitch when they were replaced by Joe Sbarra and Luke Varney for the second half of the Molineux defeat on Saturday.

Sordell felt unwell after a clash of heads before the break and was kept off, while McFadzean was injured ahead of Benik Afobe's goal to make it 2-0 to the hosts but carried on until half-time.

The Burton centre-back pushed up to close down Helder Costa in the build-up to Afobe's strike, with Ruben Neves then picking out a pass through the heart of the Albion defence to set the goalscorer through.

But according to Clough, McFadzean was struggling before then.

"Kyle frustrated us hugely because he was injured for the second goal and should've gone down," said Clough.

"He said, 'yes, I should've gone down'. You should know that as a professional footballer.

"He tried to continue, couldn't quite make the ball and we conceded the second goal.

"So that's frustrating that he wasn't a little bit more professional and showed a bit more nous.

"And Marvin Sordell was the bang on the head that he got in front of their dugout when he won a header.

"He felt queasy and rough at half-time, so we don't take any chances with things like that.

"It was far from ideal losing that two, on top of what we were already missing."

While Will Miller has been ruled out for the rest of the season after surgery on a detached knee cap, Albion were also without regular first-teamers John Brayford, Ben Turner, Lucas Akins, Jamie Allen and Martin Samuelsen at Wolves.

The Brewers now have a 13-day international break before the trip to Cardiff City on March 30.