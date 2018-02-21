Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill said that watching his side lose 5-0 at Brentford last night was "very painful."

"It was a very painful night, you can’t make those mistakes we have made and expect to get anything out of a Championship game - let alone an away one at Brentford," Cotterill told the Birmingham Mail.

Blues keeper David Stockdale took to Twitter last night to apologise for his performance at Griffin Park, admitting that "it wasn't good enough" from him.

Birmingham now sit in 20th place in the table, just two places and one point above Burton Albion.

Elsewhere, Sunderland fell to a 1-0 defeat away at relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers last night, yet Chris Coleman insisted that he was pleased with how his side performed despite the outcome.

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

It was a result that left the Black Cats at the foot of the table, two points adrift from their nearest rivals Barnsley - and a further point from Albion.

After the match, Coleman was keen to take the positives from his side's performance.

"It was never going to be easy coming here and it was a big game for them as well, but I think we were the better team over the 90 minutes," he told the club's website.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Bolton, meanwhile, look set to sign free agent Jan Kirchoff, after the former Sunderland man featured in a trial match for them earlier in the day before watching their victory over his old side from the stands later on.

Hull City suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Middlesbrough last night to leave them just outside the relegation zone on goal difference - on -7 to Albion's -33.

The Tigers looked to be heading into the break all-square before a defensive error allowed Patrick Bamford to restore Boro's lead.

Hull's back-line was at fault once more when any chances of a comeback were shattered as Rudy Gestede notched his second of the evening.