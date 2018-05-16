Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Leicester City defender Harry Maguire has been included in the England squad for this summer's World Cup.

It comes nine months after he suggested that moving to the Foxes - from recently-relegated Hull City - would give him the best chance of doing just that and making it to Russia with the Three Lions.

Those comments came following Leicester's 2-1 pre-season defeat at Burton Albion.

Maguire got the Foxes' second-half consolation, but only after Hope Akpan and Lucas Akins had found the net before the break in the Brewers' final friendly before their Championship campaign began.

"Every player wants to play for their country, and that is myself included," Maguire told the Leicester Mercury after the game on August 1.

"I have joined a club that is looking up, a club where I feel like I am going to go there and make an impact straightaway.

"I felt like this was the club that could help me progress into that World Cup squad."

Gareth Southgate's England World Cup squad also features former Brewers loan goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who was at the Pirelli Stadium in the 2013-14 season.

Pickford - who joined Everton from Sunderland for £25m last summer - made 12 appearances for Albion in League Two in the season that Burton reached the fourth-tier play-off final.