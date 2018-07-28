Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough says he hopes Burton Albion can find their finishing touch in time for Saturday's season opener against Rochdale.

The Brewers rounded off their pre-season with a 5-1 defeat to Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon. Albion could have been further ahead after Liam Boyce's 13th minute opener from the penalty spot, with Damien McCrory crashing Alex Smithies' post during an opening quarter-of-an-hour of domination.

Joe Sbarra and Ben Turner went close, too. But for all Burton's effort, a lack of precision cost them in their last outing of the summer.

And Clough hopes that their profligacy in front of goal that plagued them last season doesn't carry over into the new campaign.

"It's the same as it's been, so let's hope that come next Saturday we'll finish off some of the moves that we're putting together," he said.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

"There were a lot of good performances considering we're down to about the bare XI today.

"There were some good performances physically, for 90 minutes, and no injuries hopefully to add to the seven we've got, so it's good from that point of view.

"With these niggles and things we haven't been able to put the team out we've wanted to."