Nigel Clough knew inaugural Burton Albion 'hall of famer' Darren Stride was destined to be Albion captain for "many years".

Stride - the Brewers' record appearance holder - was named as the first winner of the club's Hall of Fame award at this month's end-of-season dinner following a fan vote.

The versatile midfielder-cum-centre-back skippered Albion from the Northern Premier League into the Football League for the first time in the club's history in 2009, where he also became their first Football League captain.

A 17-year stint at Eton Park and the Pirelli Stadium makes him a genuine Burton Albion legend, with a decade of that spent playing under Clough.

And the current Brewers boss knows his former captain was a deserving first winner of the award.

"I think it's only fitting that Darren should be the first winner of the Hall of Fame for the club, for the appearances he made, the goals he scored and the loyalty to the club," said Clough.

"He played a major part in the club achieving what it did over a number of years.

"It was clear when we first came to the club that he would make a good captain and one who would remain captain for many years."