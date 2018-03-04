Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nigel Clough believes a winter break in the Premier League is a good idea - but he does not want to see FA Cup replays scrapped as a result.

Initial talks have taken place between the FA, the Premier League and the EFL over the possibility of introducing a two-week interval in February from the 2019-20 season, meaning top-flight teams would have at least 13 days without a match.

To make the plan work, FA Cup fifth-round ties would take place in midweek and there would be no replays at that stage.

While Burton Albion manager Clough supporters the overall idea, he is speaking from experience when he knows what a blow it could be for lower-league clubs should replays be scrapped.

In his first spell as Brewers boss, Clough saw his then-Conference team hold Manchester United to a goalless draw and earn a lucrative replay at Old Trafford.

The money from those ties would go on to help Albion form a solid foundation in the Football League and ultimately played a key role in their inexorable, against-the-odds rise to the Championship.

"I think you have to keep FA Cup replays in, in the third round, fourth round or wherever, because they're a lifeline for lower-league clubs," said the Burton manager.

"And they deserve a second chance, if you go away from home, or even at home.

"You look at the effect the Manchester United replay had on this club and its fortunes.

"Without that replay at Old Trafford, the club wouldn't be where it is now.

"So it's absolutely vital to keep those.

"I think they can still work it so that the Premier League can still have a break, because I think that's a good idea.

"But it's just working round that one FA Cup replay that they're going to have to find a solution for.

"And if they are going to have a break, I've heard this argument as well, then it should be a break.

"It shouldn't be an excuse to go to the Middle East or something on a sponsor's tour for the team.

"If they're going to have a break, then there should be no football at all for those Premier League clubs."

The reasoning behind the possible winter break is that in giving top-flight players a fortnight's rest following a busy section of the season, England will be better equipped at major tournaments, beginning with Euro 2020.

In that sense, Clough feels the idea is a positive one and that it can have genuine benefits.

"I think we play in the hardest, most physical league in the world," he added.

"And I think it's something we have to try to help the international team going into the summer.

"Although there's an awful lot of foreign players playing in the Premier League now, still all the England internationals are.

"So I think we will benefit when we go into tournaments by having that little break.

"It's a pretty intensive Christmas period that we have.

"I think we played four in nine or 10 days this season, and to have a break for the Premier League, after that, I completely understand where they're coming from."