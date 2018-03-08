Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion want to make sure they are still firmly in touch with Championship safety when they reach the final international break of the season.

Beginning with Saturday's game against Bristol City at the Pirelli Stadium, the Brewers face three promotion hopefuls in a week, before the 13-day break towards the end of March.

Albion currently sit three points adrift of 21st-placed Barnsley and have an inferior goal difference to all of their rivals.

But with Nigel Clough's side facing four of the current bottom six next month, they will have a tantalising opportunity to move out of the relegation zone then - if they are within striking distance.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Ensuring they are in such a position is Clough's aim with consecutive games against the Robins, Sheffield United and Wolverhampton Wanderers on the horizon.

And he knows the importance of picking up points in the coming week, regardless of the high-flying opposition.

Asked about the challenge of Burton's upcoming run, Clough said: "It is, definitely, and especially when you need to make ground up.

"The next three are going to be crucial, and then we get the break for 12 or 13 days before going down to Cardiff City.

"But I think we need to get something in the next three games, as tough as it's going to be against the opposition.

"We need to be in with a shout.

"That's our aim, going into the international break, to still be in touch and be in with a shout of staying up.

"They (the players) give everything as well, you can see that, and anybody who denies that is wrong.

"They're giving absolutely everything.

"We're just going to try to get a result or two in the next three.

"And going away from home doesn't faze us.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

"We went to Aston Villa and played extremely well, we went to Barnsley and won.

"Whether it's Wolves, Sheffield United, Cardiff - you don't get three much more difficult ones in our situation."

Burton's six-month run without a victory at the Pirelli Stadium has not been enough to cast them adrift, with several of their rivals also failing to secure a good enough run to move clear of danger.

On Tuesday night, the Brewers were joined by Sunderland, Birmingham City, Barnsley and Hull City in falling to defeat.

But as Clough and his players have said before, there will be no relying on events elsewhere to help keep Albion in the Championship.

(Image: Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC)

"We're not comparing ourselves to anybody else," added the Brewers boss.

"All we say to the players is we need three teams below us - that's it.

"You don't need five or six, you need three."