If victory over Derby County offered Burton Albion a glimpse of a route to Championship survival, Saturday's dramatic triumph over Sunderland has very much opened their eyes to the possibility of the miracle.

The Brewers are now only two points adrift of safety, and they could be out of the bottom three this weekend if they can beat 21st-placed Bolton Wanderers at the Pirelli Stadium.

That eventuality, though, will also rely on other results for Albion - and their fate is still reliant on outcomes elsewhere.

So what do Albion need with two games to go - and what about their rivals for survival?

BURTON ALBION - 23rd, 38 points

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Back-to-back wins for only the second time this season have completely re-energised Albion's late surge for Championship safety.

They have not won three on the bounce since reaching the second tier, but victory over Bolton on Saturday would take them a point above Phil Parkinson's side with only a single fixture remaining.

On the flip side, Albion's relegation would be confirmed with defeat at the Pirelli, so precarious is their current position even after their recent upturn.

Birmingham City and Reading sit five points clear of Burton with only six left to play for, while Barnsley's rescheduled trip to Nottingham Forest tonight will not go unnoticed by Albion players and supporters.

If the Tykes win, it will knock Nigel Clough's men to three points off safety ahead of the weekend.

Anything else this evening, and the Brewers - whose goal difference of -44 is far worse than any of their rivals - will know they could be out of the bottom three before the final game of the campaign.

That match is at Preston North End, who are still pushing for a play-off spot at this stage.

REMAINING FIXTURES: Bolton (h), Preston (a)

BARNSLEY - 22nd, 38 points (after 43 games)

(Image: Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

The Tykes have had tonight's clash with Nottingham Forest as the ace up their sleeve for a few weeks.

Their game in hand - following its original postponement earlier this month - has the potential to move them above Bolton and into 21st if they can win it.

Jose Morais' side have, though, won only one of their last 10 matches.

A draw or a defeat against Forest will leave them in the relegation zone heading into the final two matches.

Neither of those outings are straightforward, with play-off chasing Brentford - one point adrift of the top six after four victories from their last five - visiting Oakwell on Saturday, before a final-day trip to Derby County, who are also pushing to secure a top-six spot.

REMAINING FIXTURES: Nottingham Forest (a), Brentford (h), Derby County (a)

BOLTON WANDERERS - 21st, 40 points

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Brewers' opponents on Saturday will head to the Pirelli Stadium in starkly contrasting form to their hosts.

While Burton have taken eight points from their last five games and are riding a fresh wave of momentum, Wanderers' results have taken a nosedive at the worst possible time.

One point from their last six matches leaves them only two points above the drop before Barnsley's game in hand.

They were six clear of danger and a healthy nine points ahead of the Brewers after beating Aston Villa on March 17, with only a draw at Barnsley to show for their efforts in the five weeks since.

A win over Albion this weekend will relegate Clough's men, and Parkinson's side could confirm their safety if they beat Burton and then see Barnsley take no more than a point from tonight's game at Forest and their clash with Brentford at the weekend.

Defeat to the Brewers, though, would leave them in the relegation zone ahead of a final-day clash with Forest.

REMAINING FIXTURES: Burton Albion (a), Nottingham Forest (h)

BIRMINGHAM CITY - 20th, 43 points

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

What a precious win Saturday's 2-1 triumph at home to Sheffield United was for Garry Monk's Blues.

That result lifted them five points clear of Barnsley, the Brewers and the relegation zone, meaning they are on the verge of safety with two games to go.

With their goal difference so much better than Burton's, one point from their final two games - away at Queens Park Rangers and at home to Fulham - would confirm a finish above Albion, barring any unprecedented changes in the goal-difference charts.

And unless Barnsley and Burton pick up six points between now and the end of the season, the Blues are already safe.

If the Tykes win each of their final three games, Birmingham would need a draw and a win from their last two.

REMAINING FIXTURES: QPR (a), Fulham (h)

READING - 19th, 43 points

(Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Royals are in an almost identical position to Birmingham, but are ahead of them by virtue of their superior goal difference.

Only one point from their last three outings has still left them with a little work to do, and they will be especially wary of Barnsley's game in hand tonight.

They will be targeting a win at home to Ipswich Town on Saturday to make absolutely sure of their safety, before a final-day trip to Cardiff City that could see them battling the Bluebirds as Neil Warnock's team look to confirm their automatic promotion to the Premier League.

REMAINING FIXTURES: Ipswich Town (h), Cardiff City (a)