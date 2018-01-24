Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ben Fox is making a quick impression on his loan spell at Gateshead after hitting a stunning equaliser in Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Woking in the National League.

The Heed trailed their rivals until the 80th minute, when Burton Albion midfielder Fox - who is in the North East until the end of the season - fired a brilliant 20-yard half-volley home to secure his side a share of the spoils.

It earned him a second successive man-of-the-match award, with Gateshead boss Steve Watson labelling it a "cracking goal".

"It's great technique, a great strike," he told the club's website.

"It was becoming one of those frustrating nights where we were getting down the side a lot, getting a lot of ball in the box.

"But they were getting blocks in and getting the second balls, and not a lot was dropping.

"It took a special goal from Ben to get the point for us."

Gateshead supporters have been having their say, too, on the immediate impact Fox has made since joining the National League side on loan from the Brewers.