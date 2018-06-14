Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are edging closer to the start of only their second ever season in League One.

With the Premier League releasing the fixtures for the 2018/19 season on Thursday, anticipation is starting to build for the EFL's announcement of their programme.

The Brewers' agonising final-day relegation from the Championship at the start of May means they are lining up in the third tier of English football in August.

Barnsley and Sunderland will be alongside them following their drop, while Accrington Stanley, Luton Town, Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City earned promotion into League One for the 2018-19 campaign.

That new campaign begins on the weekend of August 3-5 - but who will Albion be playing on the opening day?

When are the fixtures released?

The EFL has confirmed that the release date for the 2018-19 fixtures is Thursday June 21.

All three EFL leagues will see their fixtures released on the same day - and while Burton fans won't be looking for local rivals Derby County and Aston Villa, their eyes will likely be on the dates League One new boys Accrington Stanley and Sunderland come to town, among others.

As ever, the key dates to look out for will be the opening day, the festive fixtures and where Albion will be on the final day of the campaign.