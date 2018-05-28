Next season's League One line-up has now been completed.
Burton Albion now know exactly who they will be up against in the 2018-19 campaign, after Coventry City clinched promotion in the League Two play-offs final thanks to a stunning second-half opener from Jordan Willis and a second from Jordan Shipley before Jack Grimmer rounded off the scoring.
The Sky Blues beat Exeter City 3-1 at Wembley on Monday afternoon, and they join Accrington Stanley and Luton Town in gaining promotion from the fourth tier.
Meanwhile, the Brewers, Barnsley and Sunderland will be coming down from the Championship.
Rotherham United secured the third and final League One promotion spot on Sunday, joining Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic in reaching the second tier.
Shrewsbury Town, though, will remain in League One for another year after their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham in the play-offs final yesterday.
Leaving the division in the other direction are Northampton Town, MK Dons and Bury who have been relegated to League Two.
So, here is the finalised League One line-up for 2018-19...
Accrington Stanley
AFC Wimbledon
Barnsley
Blackpool
Bradford City
Bristol Rovers
Burton Albion
Charlton Athletic
Coventry City
Doncaster Rovers
Fleetwood Town
Gillingham
Luton Town
Oxford United
Plymouth Argyle
Peterborough United
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Scunthorpe United
Shrewsbury Town
Southend United
Sunderland
Walsall
Wycombe Wanderers