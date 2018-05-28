Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Next season's League One line-up has now been completed.

Burton Albion now know exactly who they will be up against in the 2018-19 campaign, after Coventry City clinched promotion in the League Two play-offs final thanks to a stunning second-half opener from Jordan Willis and a second from Jordan Shipley before Jack Grimmer rounded off the scoring.

The Sky Blues beat Exeter City 3-1 at Wembley on Monday afternoon, and they join Accrington Stanley and Luton Town in gaining promotion from the fourth tier.

Meanwhile, the Brewers, Barnsley and Sunderland will be coming down from the Championship.

Rotherham United secured the third and final League One promotion spot on Sunday, joining Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic in reaching the second tier.

Shrewsbury Town, though, will remain in League One for another year after their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham in the play-offs final yesterday.

Leaving the division in the other direction are Northampton Town, MK Dons and Bury who have been relegated to League Two.

So, here is the finalised League One line-up for 2018-19...

Accrington Stanley

AFC Wimbledon

Barnsley

Blackpool

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Burton Albion

Charlton Athletic

Coventry City

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Luton Town

Oxford United

Plymouth Argyle

Peterborough United

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town

Southend United

Sunderland

Walsall

Wycombe Wanderers