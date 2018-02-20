Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's trip to Barnsley is not the only relegation six-pointer in the Championship tonight, as Bolton Wanderers host Sunderland.

The Black Cats lie level on 26 points with the bottom-of-the-table Brewers ahead of the midweek fixtures, but are far superior in terms of goal difference, -23 to Albion's -34.

Bolton, meanwhile, sit 20th, four points better off than both of them.

They head into the clash at the Macron Stadium having not lost at home since their 1-0 defeat to Burton back in December, a run spanning five games in which they have picked up 11 points and moved clear of the danger zone.

Like Albion, Sunderland have taken more points on their travels than at home this season - and Chris Coleman will be hoping that the return of defensive duo Paddy McNair and Lamine Kone will tighten his side's defensive line as they look for their fourth away victory of the campaign.

Birmingham City are looking to widen the gap between themselves and the chasing pack below them when they play 10th-place Brentford.

The Blues - who sit in 19th place on 30 points - travel to west London in search of a result that could extend the two-point cushion above the bottom three.

The hosts have made Griffin Park a fortress this season, losing only at home twice throughout the entire campaign. Albion drew 1-1 there thanks to a late Ben Turner header in November.

Brentford will be without winger Sergi Canos, who remains suspended, while Birmingham have to deal with the absence of midfield duo David Davis and Maikel Kieftenbield as they look to get back to winning ways.

They may have been beaten in their last two outings, but four wins from their previous six games has given a real fillip to their survival hopes.

Hull City currently sit directly above the bottom three, and travel to Teeside tonight to face a Middlesbrough team looking to get back among the play-off places.

Hull have won only one match in their last 10 league fixtures - a 2-0 win coming against Nottingham Forest last time out.

That has left them a mere three points above the bottom of the table and a single point clear of Barnsley ahead of the busy midweek schedule.

The Tigers are doubtful over the fitness of influential forward Jarrod Bowen and winger Harry Wilson.