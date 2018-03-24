Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion will hope to have "just about everybody available for the run-in" after the timely international break.

The final two-week break of the Championship season arrived at a time when the Brewers were without eight first-team players, with Kyle McFadzean and Marvin Sordell the latest players to be forced off at half-time of Saturday's defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Ben Turner (calf), John Brayford (calf), Lucas Akins (hamstring), Jamie Allen (ankle) and Martin Samuelsen (illness) were already out, while Will Miller will not feature again this season following knee surgery in January.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

As Nigel Clough explains, a Brewers training session at the start of this week would have been a cosy affair.

But with Albion's players given time to recover ahead of preparations for the trip to Cardiff City trip on March 30 - and the crucial seven games that follow - Clough hopes the squad could be approaching full strength again soon.

"We needed the break, just really to clear our heads and clarify the situation of the last eight games," said the Brewers boss.

"The players have (had) some time off this week.

"If we'd have trained, I don't think we'd have had six or eight training, so it gives the injured players time.

"The three games before the Wolves match, we'd lost somebody in the first half, within the first 20 minutes or half-an-hour, which we'd never experienced before.

"We got to half-time on Saturday and lost two.

"Four out of the five are contact injuries as well, there's only Lucas with his hamstring.

"Others have been kicks or whacks or things.

"Marvin Sordell had a bang on the head and Kyle McFadzean got a kick on his calf, so it's unusual to get that many, especially so early in the game.

"We're hoping that this break will give them time, and we'll have just about everybody available for the run-in."