Burton Albion's dramatic final-day relegation from the Championship means they must prepare for a return to League One in August.

Those preparations, according to Nigel Clough, begin immediately.

One of the early tasks will be to sort out the contract situations of some players at the Pirelli Stadium.

Here's a round-up of the Brewers whose current deals are set to run out this summer...

HARRY CAMPBELL

Appearances in 2017-18: 0

The Brewers' second-choice goalkeeper is yet to make his senior debut for Burton Albion after joining at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

He was a regular understudy to Stephen Bywater in the second half of the season after Connor Ripley's loan spell ended, and Clough commented on his improvements under goalkeeping coach Martin Taylor earlier in the season.

TOM NAYLOR

Appearances in 2017-18: 37

After beginning the season on the fringes of the team, Naylor claimed a regular starting berth from November onwards and was one of Albion's standout performers.

He provided some important goals from midfield over Christmas, before becoming a crucial and consistent cog in central defence for the second half of the season.

Naylor originally joined the Brewers on loan in 2014-15 as they claimed the League Two title, and he has since become a regular feature in each of the subsequent three campaigns.

JAKE BUXTON

Appearances in 2017-18: 34

Buxton rejoined the Brewers last summer, eight years after leaving the club in the aftermath of their promotion to the Football League.

He was made first-team captain after John Mousinho's departure and featured regularly during the first half of the campaign.

His appearances were more sporadic after Christmas, though, as Naylor and Kyle McFadzean formed a solid centre-half partnership and Albion stuck with a four-man backline.

DAMIEN MCCRORY

Appearances in 2017-18: 13

Burton's longest-serving current player, McCrory began the season at the Pirelli Stadium before heading out on loan to Portsmouth until January.

But a knee injury curtailed that spell, during which he featured only three times.

He returned to action for the Brewers in February against Millwall, although his involvement in the run-in was again affected by injuries, including a hamstring problem and a partially dislocated shoulder.

STEPHEN WARNOCK, retiring

Appearances in 2017-18: 15

Another summer signing, Warnock's spell in the side came early in the season.

The ex-Liverpool defender was played at left wing-back, on the left of a back three and at left-back.

But he slipped behind Tom Flanagan in those roles following a 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United in November, and he joined Bradford City on loan in January.

Warnock has now retired from playing following the end of the season.

SHAUN BARKER, retiring

Appearances in 2017-18: 1

Like Warnock, Barker's time as a professional player is at an end after he decided to hang up his boots following the conclusion of the campaign.

Just as in his first season with Albion in 2016-17, his ongoing knee problems meant he was not able to play a significant on-field part in the Brewers' bid for survival.

Barker's one appearance this term was an emotional one, though, as he came on at the death of the 3-1 home win over Derby County in what would prove his final appearance, against his former club.

Much of Barker's focus this season was on his work as a club ambassador off the pitch and in the community.

TOMAS EGERT

Appearances in 2017-18: 3

One of the more unique stories of Albion's season, University of Derby student Egert signed on a short-term deal back in March during a defensive injury crisis.

All three of the Czech defender's outings for Albion came off the bench, in defeats to Wolverhampton Wanderers and Cardiff City and the triumph over Derby.

LLOYD DYER

Appearances in 2017-18: 40

Albion's leading scorer for 2017-18, Dyer's attacking prowess was again on show from the left wing as he bagged eight times in 40 appearances.

Having signed a second one-year deal last summer, the former Leicester City winger provided another campaign of performances in which he caused telling problems for opposing defences.

The 35-year-old scored winners against Birmingham City and Bolton Wanderers, as well as notching in the big New Year's Day victory at Sheffield Wednesday.

After a hamstring injury impacted the end of his campaign, he was called upon off the bench against Preston on the final day as Burton looked to secure the win that would have kept them up.

HOPE AKPAN

Appearances in 2017-18: 29

It was a season of two halves for Akpan, who made more than half of his 29 appearances in the final three months of the campaign.

The ex-Blackburn Rovers man struggled to hold down a regular slot in Albion's central midfield early on, and Clough admits he perhaps warranted more of a run in the side during those stages.

But Akpan would make a telling impact during the run-in alongside loan duo Luke Murphy and Jacob Davenport.

His surging runs opened up space for the Brewers attack, and he grabbed some timely assists, as well as two goals in the final two games of the season.

LUKE VARNEY

Appearances in 2017-18: 20

Varney will always be remembered for scoring the goal that secured Burton's Championship safety in 2016-17 at Barnsley.

His involvement this season came largely towards the beginning of the campaign. He scored in the EFL Cup win at Oldham Athletic and started the third-round tie against Manchester United.

But he made only four outings after December as Liam Boyce's return from injury and Darren Bent's arrival on loan made the forward areas a more competitive spot in the Burton squad.

JAYDEN COTTERILL and JACK HALLAHAN

The Brewers' academy pair signed their first professional deals last summer and have spent time out on loan in the non-Leagues this season to gain experience.

Both of their current deals are up this summer.