The Football Association have agreed to a two-week winter break in English football, according to The Times, but it won't come into play until the 2019-20 season.

It may not even affect Burton Albion, who enjoyed a fruitful winter period last year having beaten Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Sheffield Wednesday.

The FA, as well as the Premier League and the EFL, are understood to have reached an agreement for an annual break in early February before the resumption of European fixtures.

Under the plan, the fifth round of the FA Cup would be played entirely in the middle of the week and without replays.

The break would be staggered, with five Premier League matches taking place on one weekend and five on another.

Concerning the FA Cup, a penalty to overseas broadcasters may be payable, although this is not thought to be significant.

The Premier League would be asked to make up any shortfall in lost television revenue.

The EFL were part of the negotiations with broadcaster Sky and the Premier League but the 46-game schedule in the Championship, League One and League Two means there's less flexibility, so the break will not apply to the Brewers.

Germany, Spain, France and Italy all have a mid-season break of between 11 and 22 days.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey ruled out the possibility of the league being put on hold over the festive period earlier this month.

"We have been involved in the discussions to start with. The EFL won't observe a winter break," Harvey told the BBC .

"We have a 46-game season. We need as many Saturday 3pm kick-offs as possible.

"The reality is if it is about giving the England internationals a break at the Premier League clubs, we can carry on without negatively impacting on that objective."