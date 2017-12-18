Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers have confirmed Joe Mason has been discharged from hospital after suffering from an "acutely inflamed appendix".

The loanee - whose spell with Burton Albion is up in January - netted on his debut against Sheffield Wednesday back in August but has struggled for fitness with a back injury troubling him and latterly his appendix issues.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He's only made one appearance in the last ten matches, with that outing coming in the 2-0 loss to Sunderland last month and it was revealed on Monday that Mason is in fact out of hospital and starting his recovery with parent club Wolves at their Compton Park training ground.

"Joe spent several days in hospital as a result of an acutely inflamed appendix," Wolves' sporting director Kevin Thelwell told the club's website.

"Fortunately he has now been discharged and is back at Compton to start his recovery.

"It is such an unfortunate situation especially as he made a really good start to his loan spell, but the priority for now is for him to get healthy and then start thinking about returning to football.

"We remain in regular dialogue with Burton Albion and will assess Joe's situation again when his loan spell ends in January, by which time hopefully he will have recovered or certainly be very close."