Benik Afobe has been named in the EFL's team of the week after his double set Wolverhampton Wanderers on the way to a 3-1 defeat of Burton Albion at the weekend.

The striker, signed on loan from Bournemouth in January , followed up Helder Costa's opener with a perfectly-executed finish into the top corner from Ruben Neves' pinpoint through ball to make it 2-0 after 41 minutes at Molineux.

Lloyd Dyer's equaliser on the stroke of half-time gave Burton a lifeline.

But Afobe then restored Wolves' lead 11 minutes into the second half with a cool finish past Stephen Bywater as his side took another step closer to the Premier League.

"Afobe was at the double for Wolves, profiting from a delightful Ruben Neves pass to score his first, before adding the gloss after the break," the EFL website said of the 25-year-old , who is partnered up front in the fantasy team by Sheffield Wednesday striker Atdhe Nuhiu.

The Kosovan also notched a brace as the Owls beat Leeds United 2-1 at Elland Road .