The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo says he got everything he asked for from his players in Saturday's defeat of Burton Albion.

Santo's side moved a step closer to the Premier League with a 3-1 victory at Molineux, with Benik Afobe's double and a well-taken finish from Helder Costa securing all three points for the hosts.

Lloyd Dyer hit back for Albion from 18 yards to make it 2-1 just before the break.

But Wolves were in complete control of the game from the moment Afobe restored his side's two-goal advantage, and they passed Albion out of contention with 71 per cent of the possession in the game.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

And Santo believes his players' performance was the ideal way to head into the two-week international break, with Wolves six points clear at the top of the Championship.

"It was a good performance and a performance that showed control and character and knowing that playing well is what is needed to get victories," he said.

"The consistency of the team was there.

"Everything I asked for I got, and that's the most important part.

"The crowd enjoyed it and the boys enjoyed playing their football. The talent comes when you're organised, intense, in shape, reacting to the loss of the ball.

"The most important thing is the team. Some players had their momentum, the next game it'll be another one. Everyone is important.

"Some of the players will be busy in the international break - I'm very proud because we have players playing for their countries.

"But the best way to prepare (for the break) is when you compete like this."