Wolverhampton Wanderers are waiting on the fitness of top scorer Diogo Jota ahead of Saturday's clash with Burton Albion.

The Atletico Madrid loanee was forced off after 25 minutes of Tuesday's 3-0 win at home to Reading with an ankle injury, although the problem is not thought to be as bad as first feared.

Jota has struck 14 times in 39 games for the Championship's pacesetters, including in the 4-0 triumph at the Pirelli Stadium in September.

And manager Nuno Espirito Santo admits there is some concern about the injury for their forward ahead of Saturday's game.

"We are worried," he told BBC WM.

"Let's see what he has. We will have the report after - I am not a specialist.

"We know Diogo. When he cannot go on the pitch, it is because he is in pain."

Albion are monitoring numerous injury issues themselves ahead of their game against Wolves this weekend, with Jamie Allen, Martin Samuelsen and Luke Murphy all doubts, while John Brayford, Lucas Akins and Ben Turner look set to miss out again.