Former Burton Albion loan striker Joe Mason made it two goals in as many debut appearances this season after netting in his first outing for MLS side Colorado Rapids.

Having spent the first half of the campaign in a disjointed loan spell with the Brewers, Mason has left Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers to join the Rapids on a temporary basis.

And it took the 26-year-old only eight minutes to get off the mark in Colorado colours during their 2-2 draw with Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

The former Cardiff City forward got in behind the Kansas defence and wrestled off the attentions of his marker before jinking around the goalkeeper and converting into the unguarded net.

That put his side 2-0 to the good, before a Kansas side boasting former Derby County winger Johnny Russell in their ranks hit back in the second half, earning a share of the spoils in injury time.

Mason's early breakthrough for the Rapids was not as quick as his first - and only - goal for the Brewers, of course.

The Wolves loanee scored with his first touch in an Albion shirt after coming off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday back in August.

A series of injuries and illnesses wreaked havoc on the rest of his spell at the Pirelli Stadium, though, and he would make only six more appearances before returning to Molineux in January.