Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Joe Mason has joined MLS side Colorado Rapids on loan.

The 26-year-old spent the first half of the season with Burton Albion but saw his spell at the Pirelli Stadium ravaged by injury and illness.

Things began in memorable fashion for Mason with Albion, as a goal with his first touch helped earn a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He would make only five further Championship appearances, though, with a back injury ruling him out for much of October and November, before an acutely inflamed appendix ensured he was out of action until the end of his loan spell in January.

Mason is now joining the Rapids for the 2018 MLS campaign, where he could link up with ex-Wolves teammate Jack Price.

The season begins on March 3.