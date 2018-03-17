Burton Albion's bid for Championship survival takes them to table-topping Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon (3pm).
The Brewers have been heavily hit by injuries over recent weeks and Nigel Clough will have to tend with that issue when he names a team to tame the hosts, who could move 13 points clear of third place with victory today.
New signing Tomas Egert is likely to be in the squad after joining until the end of the season on a free transfer on Thursday.
Clough's side are three points adrift of safety ahead of kick-off, having won only once since January 1 and coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United in midweek.
Can the Brewers upset the odds and provide a timely boost to their hopes of safety?
We'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action from Molineux.
Could we see Tomas Egert today?
This one came out of the blue yesterday - Burton signed Egert on a free transfer until the end of the season given their injury crisis...
First glimpse of Nigel Clough...
Nigel Clough details the Brewers’ lengthy injury list...
We’ll see how Luke Murphy is. We’re not sure about Martin Samuelsen with his illness, he’s getting blood tests. He’s had these viruses when he was at West Ham in the last 12 months, it seems to really wipe him out. So we just have to be a little careful with him - he’s certainly felt under the weather for the last week or so. Jamie Allen is doubtful with his ankle. He might need an x-ray or a scan on that, just to see there’s nothing chipped on the bone, because it’s right on the bone.
Wolves' goalkeeper lifts the lid on how is team-mates are feeling about today...
We’ve got nine cup finals, to use the old cliche and Burton is going to be the toughest game of our season. The position in the table indicates they’re going to fight and scrap for everything thy get. We can’t go into this game with any sort of complacency. We’ve come across teams that have made it extremely difficult for us – Sunderland springs to mind. We need to take that attitude into it and go about it in a professional manner.
Good news from today's early kick-off...
Nigel Clough has a message for the travelling Brewers...
I think we’ve got the highest percentage of our home gate that travel away from home. It’s wonderful - despite not getting a result.
And the opposition?
They are expecting a similarly tough test - here’s Wolves gaffer Nuno Santo...
We know what we’re going to find on Saturday. Nigel is a good coach. You can see in recent fixtures that Burton are doing quite well at away games. We never look at the table. Burton come to Molineux ready for fight for something that’s important to them, as do we, so it’s going to be a tough match. Sometimes you have to be really, really cautious about who you’re going to face. Don’t ever make the mistake of underestimating a football team. We don’t do that. It’s up to us to be really focussed, to be determined on what we want. We want to win the game in front of our crowd and we have to work very, very hard for it.
Nigel Clough is under no illusions as to the challenge Burton face - Nuno Santo’s Wolves could go 13 points clear today...
We’d expect that from good teams - that they want to keep winning whatever the situation is. I don’t think that will alter their mind-set on Saturday. There a good team, top of the league for a reason. And they are capable, as we saw when they put four past us here when we didn’t that play badly that day. The quality that they have throughout the team. When you’ve got a £15 million player or two, it certainly helps.
Here's who else is playing today...
Welcome to today's live coverage of Wolves v Burton Albion!
Championship matches just don’t get much tougher than this one, with runaway leaders Wolves the next test for Nigel Clough’s Brewers.
As always, we’ll have all the build-up, live commentary and reaction from Molineux.
Come on you Brewers!