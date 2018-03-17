Burton Albion's bid for Championship survival takes them to table-topping Wolverhampton Wanderers this afternoon (3pm).

The Brewers have been heavily hit by injuries over recent weeks and Nigel Clough will have to tend with that issue when he names a team to tame the hosts, who could move 13 points clear of third place with victory today.

New signing Tomas Egert is likely to be in the squad after joining until the end of the season on a free transfer on Thursday.

Clough's side are three points adrift of safety ahead of kick-off, having won only once since January 1 and coming off the back of a 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United in midweek.

Can the Brewers upset the odds and provide a timely boost to their hopes of safety?

We'll have all the build-up, team news and live match action from Molineux.

