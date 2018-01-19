Burton Albion travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday (3pm) with the Brewers hoping to climb out of the relegation zone and complete a double over Fulham after September's 2-1 win over the Whites.

Martin Samuelsen could be in contention to make his debut for Nigel Clough's side after signing on-loan from West Ham United earlier this week.

Martin Samuelsen in training with his new Burton Albion teammates

Will Miller starts his spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against QPR which will keep him out of the side for the rest of the season.

Other than that, Albion have a clean bill of health minus long-term absentee Liam Boyce - who is continuing to pick up the pace with his recovery.

Will Miller is put on a stretcher during the 3-1 loss to QPR

