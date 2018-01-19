Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion travel to Craven Cottage on Saturday (3pm) with the Brewers hoping to climb out of the relegation zone and complete a double over Fulham after September's 2-1 win over the Whites.

Martin Samuelsen could be in contention to make his debut for Nigel Clough's side after signing on-loan from West Ham United earlier this week.

(Image: Richard Holmes/Burton Albion FC)

Will Miller starts his spell on the sidelines after picking up a knee injury against QPR which will keep him out of the side for the rest of the season.

Other than that, Albion have a clean bill of health minus long-term absentee Liam Boyce - who is continuing to pick up the pace with his recovery.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

You can pick your team below, and let us know your thoughts on how the Brewers should line up by commenting below or tweeting us tweet us @BurtonAlbionBM, @JoshuaMurrayBM or @RichardCusackBM.