Darren Bent says avoiding relegation with Burton Albion would be "massive" as he aims to help the Brewers secure a second Championship season.

The 33-year-old has been enlisted from neighbours Derby County to try and turn around the fortunes of the struggling Brewers, who will meet one of the form sides in the division this weekend.

Following his debut in the 2-1 loss to Reading on Tuesday night, he wants to help kick-start Albion's survival bid with a win over Villa on Saturday (3pm).

And the ex-England striker said helping Albion to survival would take pride and place alongside scoring for England and turning out for Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland and Aston Villa.

"It would be massive," he said.

"There's been some pretty big ones, but for where we are at the moment, bottom of the league, if we can get out of it - it's still really tight down there.

"One win takes us out of it.

"It's a big, big challenge, but it's a challenge I'm relishing and one I'm looking forward to.

"There's still everything to play for."

Bent also revealed how much of a draw playing under Nigel Clough was, with the ex-Nottingham Forest manager the main reason why he was attracted to Albion.

"The manager really impressed me - he was the biggest factor in me coming here," he added.

"I spoke to other people, but hearing what Nigel Clough had to say about how much he wanted me to come here, that impressed me, and the respect I've got for him.

"There was only one place I was going to come."

Bent returns to his old stomping ground of Villa Park with a very different mandate to the one he will have had the many times he turned out for the Villans.

The buzz surrounding his first appearance in a Brewers shirt on Tuesday night couldn't translate into a result for the Brewers, with the loss to Reading leaving them rooted to the bottom of the Championship.

Despite that, all eyes are on a return to Villa Park and a chance to banish a disappointing result from memory and send out a "statement."

"It didn't quite go as planned on Tuesday night," he continued.

"But we've got the opportunity in a couple of days to put it right against one of the top sides in the division.

"We've got a big, big day on Saturday, they're full of confidence - us not so much.

"There's no big a way to put a statement out than by against one of the best sides of the division."