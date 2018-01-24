Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's Championship rivals Leeds United have revealed a new club badge for the 2018-19 season.

The response to the new crest - which depicts a supporter performing the 'Leeds United salute', with a fist to their chest - has been mixed, with criticism and several unfavourable comparisons being made on social media.

An online petition has also been set up titled 'stop LUFC from implementing the Leeds salute' crest.

Some comments have compared the badge's popularity with that of the Brewers' crest.

Football magazine FourFourTwo have previously published a story that ranked Albion's badge as the worst in world football, although in a Burton Mail poll, 57 per cent labelled it the 'best logo in football', with 43 per cent agreeing with FourFourTwo's decision.

So how does Leeds' new offering compare with the Burton Albion crest?