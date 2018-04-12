The video will start in 8 Cancel

Derby County fans have sold out the away end for their trip to Burton Albion on Saturday (3pm).

The Rams have sold 1,661 tickets for their crucial visit to the Pirelli Stadium , with both sides looking to continue their respective promotion and survival missions.

It's an attractive fixture for Rams fans given the proximity of the Pirelli to Pride Park, with a 24-mile round-trip one of the shortest in the Championship.

It's also only the second time the Brewers have hosted their neighbours in League competition, with Nigel Clough's men recording a 1-0 victory over the Rams last August.

The Rams sold out a 1,506-capacity away end last season, with 150 extra tickets being allocated this time out.

Derby are among a number of teams whose fans have packed out the East Stand this season, with Sunderland, Bristol City and Nottingham Forest among others to have confirmed sell-outs at the Pirelli.