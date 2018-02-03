Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion gave promotion-chasing Aston Villa a real scare at Villa Park - but they ultimately fell just short in a 3-2 defeat that makes it four League losses on the bounce.

The brighter side out of the blocks, Burton were hit by Villa's first real chance, Scott Hogan converting from close range.

Albert Adomah looked to have wrapped the points up just after the hour mark when nodding home from close range, only for Ahmed Elmohamady's own goal to give the visitors a deserved lifeline.

They pushed and probed from there, with the introduction of Liam Boyce off the bench for his Burton debut a real statement of intent.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But that pushing ultimately saw them caught upfield, with Jack Grealish able to volley home a cross as Albion's tiring defence was worn down.

Boyce struck in injury time to make it interesting again - and showing Burton fans a little of what he may bring in the run in.

There was to be no brilliant late equaliser though.

Injuries to Tom Flanagan and perhaps Luke Murphy and Ben Turner too will perhaps be more of a worry to the Brewers than the result.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

While they stay bottom, this performance was a cut above their poor display against Reading - and they must build on this.

A senior debut for Jacob Davenport was one of four changes to the Brewers' XI that went down easily to Reading in midweek, with Hope Akpan, Marvin Sordell and Lloyd Dyer also coming into the side.

It did not take long for Davenport to prove his readiness for this stage, the 19-year-old getting on the ball early doors and helping Albion onto the front foot.

That is where they spent much of the first 20 minutes, with Dyer enjoying some joy down the left flank against Ahmed Elmohamady.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Twice he beat his marker for pace and got in behind, driving one shot at Sam Johnstone from a tight angle after a clever flick-through from lone forward Lucas Akins.

Akins was also denied in the early stages, firing straight at the Villa keeper from a good position and then failing to capitalise from John Brayford's driven cross.

But such is the quality of the in-form Villans, they needed only one sighting of goal to take the lead just after the half-hour mark.

Robert Snodgrass was afforded time in the middle to fizz a slide-rule pass through the Albion defence and into the path of Adomah, who had timed his run to perfection.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The winger showed good composure to roll it across the advancing Stephen Bywater and set Scott Hogan up for the easiest of tap-ins.

Bywater saved well from one Conor Hourihane effort just before the break to keep the score at 1-0, while Akins was booked for diving in the box as he tried to get past Birkir Bjarnason.

The sight of Flanagan on crutches at half-time, having come off with injury shortly before the Villa opener, was another blow for Burton.

Too often this season, the Brewers have been hit soon after conceding the first, thereby giving themselves a mountain to climb.

(Image: Neville Williams/Getty Images)

At Villa Park, though, they remained solid after falling behind and, playing at pace on the counter, they threatened to open their hosts up.

But despite some dangerous running by Dyer, every chance they got in the final third petered out before they could threaten Johnstone's goal.

On one occasion, Sordell, Akpan and Dyer could all have got shots away, but they delayed and eventually saw Alan Hutton clear the danger.

Villa punished that profligacy by making it 2-0 just after the hour mark, Adomah nodding home from close range after Snodgrass' cross floated over Naylor's head at the back post.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Back came the determined Albion - and deservedly so.

From a corner, Johnstone parried a close-range header, but the ball was bundled into the Villa net, apparently by home defender Ahmed Elmohamady.

And in a game that grew increasingly breathless by the minute, Burton fans were given their first competitive sighting of Boyce, who replaced the injured Turner straight from the restart.

Some tidy touches and turns by Albion's record signing helped build a few more counters as the hosts looked shaky, Dyer almost able to cut one across goal.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Grealish's late volley cut out the growing hopes of the travelling Burton fans, who will at least recognise how much better their side were on this showing.

They were then resparked by a classy Boyce finish in stoppage time, the Northern Ireland international slotting past Johnstone from Brayford's cross.

But cruelly, agonisingly, there was no time for a dramatic last-gasp reprieve.

They stay rooted to the foot of the table, but have a little more to build on than earlier in the week. That must be the aim.