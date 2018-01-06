Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's FA Cup hopes ended at the third-round stage once again after they were punished by Birmingham City for failing to make the most of a dominant first-half display.

Twice the Brewers saw efforts cleared off the line, while other openings were wasted or cleared at the crucial moment as Burton looked destined to seize control.

Instead, Sam Gallagher's 57th-minute effort was enough to see the Blues into the hat for the fourth round - and it is now three wins in a row for Albion's relegation rivals.

Nigel Clough spoke at length in the week about his side's intent to keep that winning feeling growing.

And the Burton teamsheet proved that, with the same 11 players that had helped outplay Sheffield Wednesday five days earlier taking to the St Andrew's turf.

It meant another run out in the 5-4-1 system that is bearing much fruit - and the first half against the Blues provided further evidence as to why.

The Brewers back five of John Brayford, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Buxton, Ben Turner and Tom Flanagan stifled much of the hosts' attacking impetus, cutting out any direct balls, in the air or along the ground.

Further forward, Albion chose their moments to snap into a press, forcing Birmingham into rushed passes and picking off possession.

That allowed Naylor to lay a chance on for Flanagan to bend just off target.

Moments later, Lloyd Dyer had a better chance when he got in behind on the left, firing a low shot across goal that beat David Stockdale in the home goal but was scooped clear off the line by Harlee Dean.

It was down that flank where most of the Brewers' attacking pressure told, Flanagan and Dyer linking up again to set the former clear - but he was denied by Maxime Colin before he could shoot.

The full-back then picked out Will Miller near the penalty spot, but the former Tottenham Hotspur man - who went off injured at half-time - was crowded out as he swivelled and released a shot at goal.

Albion might have been wondering how they were not ahead as they returned to the dressing rooms at half-time.

And that feeling will have been heightened within a minute of the restart when Turner's goalbound header was diverted clear, on the line, by Craig Gardner.

Just before the hour mark, the Brewers' profligacy was punished.

Birmingham were beginning to build some momentum when ex-Albion winger Jacques Maghoma got possession in the visitors' box and burst past Buxton, before pulling possession back for Gallagher.

The Southampton loanee is in some form, with three goals in his previous four outings, and he was not about to miss this chance, driving a first-time finish through a glut of Burton bodies.

Had Maghoma kept down his shot moments later from a promising position, it would have been 2-0 in the blink of an eye.

Clough's side still had half-an-hour to get themselves back into a game they should have been in control of, though.

Countless crosses were floated and drilled in from both flanks, with the ball too often dropping to a Blues player to clear, rather than those lurking in yellow.

Stockdale was barely tested after the decisive goal.

Some direct running by half-time introductee Joe Sbarra asked questions of the Birmingham defence.

But it was not enough to find the breakthrough, as frustrating as that was for the 727 travelling Burton fans who had seen their side produce some eye-catching stuff on the break.

A lack of a long run in the cup will hardly register with Brewers fans come May if their side retain their place in the Championship.

Focus must now return to league action and ensuring the 'winning habit' Clough wants his side to gain can return in time for Queen's Park Rangers visit on Saturday.