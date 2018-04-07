Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion may just have suffered the most decisive late blow of their season as Lukas Jutkiewicz's 87th-minute equaliser denied the Brewers a much-needed victory at St Andrew's.

There was only going to be one man to score in this fixture for the visitors. And true to form Lloyd Dyer produced a characteristically fierce finish just after the break to make it four in four for him in Burton Albion v Birmingham League games and give Nigel Clough's side a precious lead.

But just as against Middlesbrough five days previous, a brave, resilient, committed Albion rearguard could not quite last the 90, as Jutkiewicz earned the hosts a share of the spoils with a well-placed header.

It leaves the Brewers bottom of the table and, while the gap to safety is down to seven, this will feel like a devastating blow to their survival hopes.

Nigel Clough may have named an unchanged starting XI following Monday's 1-1 draw with Boro, but the Brewers could hardly have started in a different manner.

Where they tore out of the blocks to take a sixth-minute lead against Boro, they were almost behind in the same time, were it not for the flag of the linesman.

Jota would prove a thorn in Albion's side from the off, and he tangled with Kyle McFadzean as he looked to race through on goal.

Referee Darren Bond played advantage, and the ball rolled for Jeremie Boga, who was completely free to round Stephen Bywater and tap home - only to discover that he had been offside.

With play brought back, his free-kick was parried out by Bywater. That was the first of several important first-half saves from the Burton keeper, who did brilliantly to deny Jutkiewicz from close range when he latched onto Jota's cross-shot and turned in the six-yard box.

Jota himself was also thwarted by Bywater, before a quite superb goal-line block by McFadzean denied the same man, who looked suspiciously offside when he got the ball.

The Blues looked a threat every time they surged forward on the break, although that at least offered Albion the opportunity to attack too.

At one stage, a loose ball in the middle was hacked forward for Dyer, but despite him charging clear, he could not quite get it to sit for him. Brilliant covering work by ex-Brewer Jacques Maghoma ensured he would not get a chance to shoot.

But not one of the four different managers to have faced the Brewers as Birmingham boss in a League game has found a way to nullify Dyer and the threats he brings to this Burton team.

And within three minutes of the restart, the ex-Blues loanee was at it again.

It owed much to good work in the middle to win the ball back, before Hope Akpan broke forward and laid possession into the path of Dyer, who emphatically finished past David Stockdale.

So began a period of Burton pressure, Stockdale denying Sordell from distance and Dyer then thwarted before he could find Bent in the box.

The Blues, though, were not in a shy mood, and their assault on the Albion goal continued shortly afterwards.

Woodwork was hit twice, Jota unleashing a nonchalant drive against the base of a post and David Davis then curling against the crossbar.

The busy Bywater then raced off his line to close the angle on Jutkiewicz when he was slipped through on goal, with the Blues forward hitting it straight at Albion's number one.

An important double save then prevented either Davis or Maghoma from levelling things up, before Jutkiewicz hooked the second rebound over.

Albion shifted from a 4-4-2 to a 5-4-1 to soak up the repeated waves of Blues pressure. This was a return to those gritty, see-it-out displays of the same time last season.

Bodies on the line, centre-forwards back heading balls clear in their own six-yard box.

But it was just, devastatingly not quite enough.

Birmingham were unrelenting, and the Brewers got sucked into their own area once too often.

A ball was swung in from the right, Jutkiewicz climbed highest and sent his header arcing just under the bar, to the dismay of the travelling Burton fans and the players who were out on their feet.

Burton bravely pushed forward in the dying seconds in search of a late winner, with Marvin Sordell's cross just evading Boyce.

There was no time for any late drama in Albion's favour, a frustratingly familiar feeling for Clough's men.

There are now only five games remaining for Burton to pull off the great escape. Victory here would have been a timely shot in the arm, but the nature of the draw will take some getting over before Tuesday's game against Hull City.