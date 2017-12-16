Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lloyd Dyer's pre-Christmas cracker handed Burton Albion a precious three points over relegation rivals Bolton Wanderers as they left the Macron Stadium with a 1-0 victory.

Dyer drilled home a 25-yard volley to give Albion a first-half lead which they defended stoutly, with David Wheather's header the closest Bolton came to a reprieve as it bounced off the bar, onto the line and out.

After that, Albion did what they do best, soaking up late waves of pressure and seeing the game out to move themselves above their beaten rivals.

The Brewers' one change from last weekend's defeat to Preston North End saw Marvin Sordell return against his former club to lead the line.

That left Dyer, Will Miller and Lucas Akins in a three behind him - and that trio would see a decent amount of possession as the first half wore on.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

It would take time, though, with Bolton charging out of the blocks as they looked to extend a five-game unbeaten home run.

Stephen Bywater was forced into a save inside a minute when Will Buckley found space to curl at goal, while John Brayford produced an important block to deny Sammy Ameobi as the Trotters broke following a missed opportunity at the other end for Albion, Miller unable to connect with Akins' fine delivery.

It was about as open a first half as Burton have had on the road for some time, and it was almost their undoing when Buckley found space in the visitors' box to volley at goal, only for Bywater to hold on.

But Albion managed to capitalise on some good pressure around the edge of the Bolton box in the 23rd minute - and they did it in fine style.

Brayford's direct free-kick into the area was headed clear as far as Dyer, who struck a sweet, first-time volley from 25 yards that beat the diving Ben Alnwick for his third goal of the League campaign.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Both sides threatened sporadically before the break, with Ameobi's low effort saved by Bywater and Ben Turner just unable to get on the end of Sordell's flick on at the back post.

The Brewers escaped by the smallest of margins at the start of the second half.

Wheater climbed highest at a corner and sent a powerful header onto the underside of the crossbar, the ball then bouncing down onto the line and out again, before Bywater denied the follow-up.

There were some anxious glances at referee Andrew Madley to see if his watch buzzed to signal a goal via the goalline technology - but nothing was given.

Albion were not too far off their own set-piece routine paying dividends shortly afterwards when Dyer's floated cross to the near post was well knocked on by Akins, only for Sordell to be beaten to the loose ball.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Another Ameobi effort skidded narrowly wide of Bywater's far post, the Bolton wide man looking the likeliest spark for the hosts.

Sordell was close to sewing up the three points with 10 minutes to go when Tom Flanagan released him down the left flank, but he could only find the sidenetting after weaving his way past Wheater.

Bolton provided several late threats, with a couple of brave Burton blocks ensuring their net was not to be breached, as Bywater, superb all afternoon, stood strong.

It was another fine example of how to win away in the Championship, and it provides a timely boost ahead of the busy festive period ahead.

Next week sees Albion travel to Reading, and they might not mind being on the road again after this.