Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion were surely prepared for how tough relegation would feel - but nothing will have got them ready for the feelings of this final-day drama at Deepdale as they were relegated for the first time since 1977.

The Brewers were five minutes from pulling off their greatest ever miracle, with Hope Akpan's stunning equaliser against 10-man Preston North End nudging them above the drop zone and to the brink of survival.

Barnsley were already beaten at Derby County, so much relied on Bolton Wanderers' home clash with Nottingham Forest.

Burton had no control over that part of the equation, and how Bolton capitalised, dragging themselves back from 2-1 down to win 3-2 late on and secure that final safety spot, relegating Nigel Clough's side in the process.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Preston then rubbed wound into that oh so painful Albion wound by making sure of things in injury time, Louis Moult capitalising as the visitors pushed everyone up in search of their own last-gasp reprieve.

Nearly 2,000 Brewers fans gave an incredible ovation to their players on the final whistle, recognition for a performance full of bravery and desire, and the efforts that have gone into the recent, against-the-odds revival.

The Brewers' fate was not sealed here, of course, with the mountainous task of the last month resulting from struggles earlier in the campaign.

But while relegation is never easy to accept, the circumstances on this sun-drenched Lancashire afternoon really did stick the knife in.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

What a Championship journey Burton have been on. What a way for it to come to an end.

Consistency in selection has been a factor of Albion's late-season revival, and Nigel Clough's one change at Deepdale was an enforced one.

A calf injury ruled Ben Turner out of action, with Tom Flanagan replacing him at left-back in his first start since the 3-1 defeat at Cardiff City in March.

Lloyd Dyer was fit enough to make the bench, but it was the man who has taken his wing role over the last two games that got Burton on the front foot in the early stages.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

A positive run from Marvin Sordell down the right saw him drive a dangerous low ball into the box, only for it to evade the onrushing Lucas Akins.

Flanagan was on hand moments later to thwart a similar delivery from Preston full-back Greg Cunningham.

It was Callum Robinson, though, who caused the visiting defence most problems before the break, as his pace got him in behind on several occasions to stretch Albion's rearguard action.

He would strike the first telling blow of the game - but not before the Brewers had a good chance of their own.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Liam Boyce let fly from distance and, while his effort was charged down, it skidded on towards the Preston goal, where Paul Huntington struggled to deal with it.

Sordell nipped in to nick it off him, but found home keeper Declan Rudd in good form to thwart him with his legs.

A reprieve at one end was emphatically capitalised on at the other.

Stephen Bywater denied Robinson's first effort, as he scarpered clear and looked to lift it over the Brewers stopper.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

The save was a good one.

But from the resulting corner, the delivery was nodded back across goal and onto the head of Robinson, who diverted it back in the opposite direction to nestle inside the far post.

It was a hammer blow to Albion, whose travelling supporters had been celebrating a Derby County goal at home to Barnsley which momentarily moved Burton out of the relegation zone.

Clough's side could have found themselves in an even tougher position before half-time, though, had Sean Maguire fired a little lower from Robinson's wicked cross.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Again, it was the Preston scorer who evaded the opposition to find space and curl a low ball across the face of Bywater's goal. Maguire stretched to convert, but could only lift it onto the Albion woodwork.

One let off was soon followed by another.

Billy Bodin knocked home a looping delivery at the back post to send Deepdale into raptures.

But just as at the Stadium of Light a fortnight before, Albion's players appealed desperately for a handball.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Referee Andrew Madley consulted with his assistant before judging that Bodin had handled the ball over the line, booking the Preston man in the process.

Sighs of relief soon turned into groans of disappointment on the stroke of half-time as Albion looked to respond.

They had struggled to get enough players into the Preston final third for much of the half.

On this occasion, though, they did, with Flanagan overlapping Sordell, collecting his pass and cutting into the Lilywhites' box.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

It was a promising position from which the defender fired over.

On a heat-sapping afternoon, the Brewers needed something to breathe new life into their survival push.

Could a sending-off for Preston prove that spark?

It was Bodin who saw red. Having been booked for that disallowed goal, his name was taken again after diving under pressure from Flanagan as he raced into the Albion box.

(Image: James Wilson/Epic Action Imagery)

Respond the Brewers did.

Luke Murphy tested Rudd from 18 yards, before Boyce directed a header agonisingly wide from Flanagan's cross.

Step forward, Akpan.

He had not scored a competitive goal for the Brewers until last weekend's opener at Bolton.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

That was a good goal, but this was out of a different drawer entirely.

From a Burton corner, possession was cleared as far as the ex-Blackburn Rovers man. He picked his spot before curling a stunner into Rudd's top left corner from 20 yards.

Cue pandemonium at the Burton end. That goal, at the time, was keeping Albion up.

But it was never going to be that simple.

(Image: Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

News quickly filtered through of an Adam Le Fondre goal at the Macron Stadium. Suddenly Bolton were out of the bottom three.

And then Sordell forced a brilliant save from Rudd, his header arcing for the far corner before the Preston keeper dived across to claw it out.

Could Albion find the winning goal to keep them up? Or would they need it?

Nottingham Forest were trying to make sure they did not, Ben Osborn quickly levelling things up against Wanderers.

Or so it seemed.

But, with Albion looking comfortable, bar a couple of superb Bywater saves, Bolton showed the sort of fighting spirit that Albion have been working in for the last three weeks.

David Wheater levelled for the Wanderers, before Aaron Wilbraham scored an 88th-minute winner.

It meant the Brewers needed to score again to win, and they shoved every player forward in search of that leveller.

It was desperation stuff, and left them understandably exposed.

And so, when the greatest of escapes had looked on the cards only moments before, Moult was on hand to roll home the goal that rubber stamped Burton's return to League One after a fairytale two-year stay.

The Brewers finish the season in 23rd place, with 41 points from 46 games.

A journey that nobody associated with the club ever truly imagined would happen comes to an end in the fashion that only football, brilliant yet brutal football, can deliver.

What a go they gave it.