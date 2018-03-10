Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion earned only a third home point in 15 attempts against promotion-chasing Bristol City - but a fourth successive Pirelli match without scoring cost them a precious victory.

The chances to end that drought came, unsurprisingly, before the break, with Hope Akpan denied from close range and Liam Boyce somehow failing to convert a Kyle McFadzean effort at the back post.

A lack of cutting edge at one end was not going to deny the Brewers something, though, with all four defenders turning in supremely committed displays.

Results elsewhere were again kind to Nigel Clough's men, meaning it is a point closer to safety. The goals, though, must start coming soon.

Four changes - including a return to the starting XI for Darren Bent, to partner Liam Boyce up front - were not the only switches made by Clough and his management staff, keen to spark a first home win since September at a crucial time.

The Brewers had an overnight stay on Friday ahead of the game, and warmed up before kick-off in front of the away fans.

And there was an intensity to their play from kick-off that suggested the alternative approach may just work, with Bristol City penned back in the early stages and Frank Fielding having to clutch onto a Darren Bent header.

But the Brewers were knocked by yet another injury blow, with Lucas Akins - starting on the right wing in a 4-4-2 formation - pulling up after only five minutes and hobbling off, to be replaced by Lloyd Dyer.

That did not prevent them from enjoying the better of the first 45 minutes, with a failure to capitalise on some good chances again proving their biggest issue.

Boyce headed over a Flanagan cross, before Hope Akpan drilled a long-range attempt over the bar.

Two gilt-edged openings then presented themselves in quick succession on the stroke of half-time, with the Robins having tested Stephen Bywater only once beforehand through Jamie Paterson's angled shot.

Fielding did well to deny Akpan from close range, before Boyce managed to hook Kyle McFadzean's drive into the hands of the City keeper from a yard or so out at the back post, with the net gaping.

The second half became more open as Bristol began to grow on top in midfield.

Still, little was asked of either goalkeeper, Famara Diedhiou stretching to convert Lloyd Kelly's low cross only to spoon it over.

Albion's back four were solid throughout, dealing with direct balls and the Robins' more intricate build-up.

At the other end, though, the Brewers too often lacked a decisive touch or a cool head to get on the ball and use it.

And despite late intakes of breath as Tom Flanagan curled a left-footed shot wide and Josh Brownhill's fierce effort was held by Bywater, there was to be no way through for either side on an afternoon when attrition and defensive commitment won out.