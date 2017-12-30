Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion ensured their losing home run would not stretch into 2018 as they secured a goalless draw against Norwich City.

It was a game of few chances for either side, in truth, and Nigel Clough's side will look back to the fact they could not capitalise on a dominant opening 20 - although a first home clean sheet of the campaign will be well treasured.

With victories for the three sides below them in the table, it means Burton will sit 23rd in the table at the end of the year.

With one eye on the New Year's Day trip to Sheffield Wednesday - which will be Burton's fourth game in nine days - Clough made two changes for Norwich.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

John Brayford dropped to the bench and Jake Buxton was rested altogether from the defence, with Luke Murphy returning in a central midfield three and Kyle McFadzean partnering Ben Turner as Burton lined up in a 4-3-3.

The Brewers' two personnel switches were dwarfed by the Canaries' six - and perhaps that was behind the hosts' early dominance.

Tom Naylor came close to notching his third goal in as many games with a close-range header that Angus Gunn did well to react to and tip over the bar.

Turner then saw an effort cleared off the line after Gunn failed to gather Jamie Allen's corner.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

But Albion's early intensity was not fully rewarded against a disjointed Norwich, with the final pass too often lacking in quality.

In response, the visitors' best opening saw Wes Hoolahan flick left-back James Husband into the box - but he went down under pressure from Lucas Akins and was booked for the dive.

Hoolahan got in behind the Burton defence moments after the break, but he was crowded out, while Sean Scannell saw a powerful 18-yard drive blocked by Tom Trybull.

Chances were few and far between in the second half, though.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

A strong wind did not help the quality of football either.

Joe Sbarra was introduced late on to try to spark some last-gasp dynamism into Albion, and the academy graduate came close to sealing a dramatic winner.

He cut in from the right and floated an effort towards the back post, only for Gunn to fling himself back and tip it away.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Both teams pushed in the dying stages, but the Brewers' primary aim was always going to be to make sure there were no late dramatics against them once again.

They did that, and will now head to Hillsborough in two days' time without that confidence-sapping home run on their back any longer.