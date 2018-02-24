Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion's home woes will stretch into a sixth month after Ben Marshall's goal ensured Millwall left the Pirelli Stadium with a 1-0 victory.

Just as the Brewers edged a tight, one-goal contest back in November, it was the Lions' turn to shade the meeting, despite more than one opportunity for Albion to secure something from the game.

Darren Bent and Tom Naylor both came close either side of half-time, only for the visitors to prove why they are considerably closer to the top six than the relegation zone as they held on well in the face of late pressure.

Burton's starting XI boasted two changes from the midweek victory at Barnsley.

John Brayford returned from a calf injury to slot in at left-back, with Joe Sbarra dropping to the bench and Lloyd Dyer moving up to the left winger role.

The defender's return would last only 20 minutes, though, as he was forced off, replaced by Damien McCrory for his first Brewers appearance since August.

Bent, meanwhile, was back as Albion's starting striker to replace Liam Boyce, who had made his first competitive start for the Brewers four days earlier.

In a low-quality opening 20 minutes, Millwall edged proceedings.

They hassled and harried the Brewers without the ball, and then showed an attacking intent going forward belonging to a side looking for a fourth successive away victory.

Lee Gregory was close to getting onto a dangerous Steve Morison cross towards the back post, only for Lucas Akins to do well and nod clear under severe pressure.

Albion were forced to ride out a wave of Lions' attacks thereafter, with few signs of the composed, controlled football they have produced over recent weeks.

But as the game moved towards its half-time break, the Brewers hit back and saw a couple of gilt-edged chances go begging.

Bent managed to get in behind the Millwall defence twice, with Jake Cooper covering back brilliantly on the first occasion.

The second opening was even better for the Derby County loanee, who latched onto Jacob Davenport's delightful floated ball but could only lash his left-footed effort wide.

Ultimately, chances were few and far between at both ends, and it looked like one goal would decide the contest.

That opening strike went to the hosts in the 61st minute.

Jed Wallace - controversially sent off in the reverse fixture at the Den - did well to whip a delivery in from the left.

It evaded the head of McFadzean, and Ben Marshall got in front of his man to bundle it back across Bywater and inside the lefthand post.

Again forced to chase a home match from behind, the Brewers introduced Boyce to partner Bent up top.

But it was Millwall who very nearly found the next goal, substitute Fred Onyedinma curling a fine attempt inches wide.

Boyce came close to getting a telling touch on Dyer's cross, before Naylor - superb again at the back - spurned a glorious opportunity to make it 1-1.

He was unmarked at the back post to meet Akins' near-post flick, only to nod the ball over from six yards. The ball came at him at some speed, but Albion's versatile defender has made a habit of scoring those chances over the years.

Burton continued to roll forward in search of an equaliser, with Dyer's low cross-shot deflected agonisingly wide by Shaun Hutchinson.

The Lions are one of the Championship's form sides for a reason, and they managed the hosts' late threats well.

An 11th home defeat in 13 attempts, then, for Clough's side. It does not take too much consideration to realise where Albion's Championship fate hangs.