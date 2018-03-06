Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion are running out of chances to end their Pirelli Stadium struggles while it really counts.

A 12th defeat from their last 14 home games came at the hands of promotion-chasing Brentford, who followed the pattern of so many sides in East Staffordshire this season of seizing control after the break and then finishing the job late on.

Kyle McFadzean's own goal nudged the Bees ahead in a tight contest on the hour mark, with Albion struggling to ask too many questions in response.

It then fell to Ollie Watkins - from whose low cross the opener came – to slot home with 10 minutes left to ensure the Brewers' home 'curse' continued to undermine their hopes of Championship survival.

Results elsewhere at least meant it was not an overly damaging night for Burton - but other teams cannot help them solve their Pirelli problems.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Ten days after their previous outing on home soil, the Brewers lined up with three changes to the side that lost to Millwall.

Liam Boyce replaced Darren Bent up top as Albion's lone striker, while Luke Murphy came into the central midfield three - alongside Jamie Allen and in front of holding player Jacob Davenport - for the injured Hope Akpan.

The third alteration saw Damien McCrory make his first Burton start since August, a result of John Brayford's calf injury, with Tom Flanagan back on the bench after more than a month out himself.

But the Brewers' defensive injury woes were to continue unabated, as the home faithful saw McCrory leave the field before half-time, forcing Flanagan into his own return.

Against a side capable of playing some of the most eye-catching football in the Championship, Albion's defence were tested within two minutes from a direct route.

(Image: Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Watkins whipped a free-kick in from the left, and John Egan reached it with his head to send an effort skimming just wide of Stephen Bywater's far post. Any player stationed there would have turned it home for an early Bees' opener.

While the visitors worked possession around quickly and stretched Burton down both flanks, it was from set-pieces that they seemed to threaten most.

A wicked corner delivery was so nearly deflected into the net by Andreas Bjelland - but it was destined for the same route as Egan's earlier effort.

Burton created their own openings too, and their willingness to play from the back in the face of Brentford's high pressing was admirable, if occasionally risky.

Captain Kyle McFadazean fired a couple of passes out to the left flank and into the path of Lloyd Dyer, who looked to be relishing the chance to get at his man.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

On one occasion, the pacy winger surged to the byline and did well to hook it back across goal.

It flew into the path of Martin Samuelsen, who lent back on the volley and lifted the finish over from 10 yards. Too often have the Brewers failed to test the opposition goalkeeper in recent weeks.

With neither keeper forced to make a save before the break, the biggest talking point of the first half revolved around Neal Maupay.

Already booked, the Brentford front man caught McFadzean late as he stretched for a ball in the centre-circle.

A second yellow looked likely, certainly according to the home supporters.

But referee Tony Harrington - who controversially sent off Millwall's Jed Wallace when the Brewers won at the Den in November - elected to give Maupay a stern talking to only.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Unsurprisingly, he was substituted at half-time.

The Bees were the quicker out of the blocks after the break, capitalising at least partially on some ponderous play in their own half from Burton.

And it was from one such moment that the deadlock was broken.

McFadzean was looking to retain possession when the ball was nicked off him and Florian Jozefzoon was released down the right.

Flanagan slid in to block the cross, only to give away a free-kick.

The original delivery from that free-kick looked overhit, but Romaine Sawyers returned it with interest, and Watkins' driven ball across the face of the Burton goal was turned past Bywater by McFadzean, diving in to divert the cross.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

If ever anything summed up the fortunes of a team at the bottom, it was seeing that ball skid off the Brewers skipper and into the back of the net, only to watch an almost identical moment fail to supply an equaliser for the hosts.

Marvin Sordell - on for Samuelsen - latched onto play down the right and drilled it across goal, with Henrik Dalsgaard's despairing block sending the ball flying past Daniel Bentley and the far post too.

Moments later, Boyce latched onto a poor pass out from the back and pushed into the area - but his left-footed effort found only the sidenetting.

In truth, there was an all-too familiar feel to the final half-hour at the Pirelli, as Burton's repeated moves forward came to little.

They lacked an incision or a composure in the final third to truly test the promotion-chasing Bees.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

And as has so often happened during a winless run that now stretches to 14 games, the visitors provided a late salvo to make sure of the points.

It was hard to tell if Watkins' low strike from 20 yards had taken a deflection or not, but it did enough to skid through the Burton defence and leave Bywater stranded.

A late fightback rarely looked on the cards from Clough's side, who had to watch a confident Brentford side retain possession with the quality of a team who may yet feature in the promotion conversation.

At the other end, the Brewers' bid for survival goes on to another home game against Bristol City on Saturday.