Burton Albion slipped closer to Championship relegation as they were outplayed and outfought by Hull City to suffer their heaviest home defeat at this level in a 5-0 thrashing.

The Brewers were outclassed by a Tigers side that is surely set for a much higher finish next season in the Championship.

First-half goals from Harry Wilson and Kamil Grosicki - either side of Albion seeing a big shout for a penalty turned down - gave the hosts too much to do, and they got little closer after the break.

David Meyler struck from the penalty spot to compound Burton's miseries, before Grosicki notched his second late on and Will Keane converted from close range.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The gap is still seven points between themselves and safety thanks to other results - but Albion will need much more than this showing to give themselves any chance of completing a miracle survival.

Perhaps the most disappointing aspect of the evening was that, with so much at stake and so much riding on the game, the Brewers struggled so completely to live up to the occasion.

While there was no overstating the importance of this fixture for the Brewers before kick-off, the visitors were also intent on claiming an important result in their own survival bid.

With a victory capable of all-but securing the Tigers' Championship status for another season, it was they who claimed control of the game from the opening seconds, as Albion looked to keep up.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

They could not do so for very long, with Nigel Adkins' side tearing into the lead after only five minutes.

It came courtesy of Liverpool loanee Wilson, who has been in scintillating form for the Tigers over recent weeks.

The youngster picked up possession on the right, cut into the Burton box and curled an inch-perfect left-footed effort low and inside Bywater's far post.

After the pain of late goals denying them wins in their last couple of outings, the Brewers were suddenly faced with a very different task of chasing from the early stages.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

That problem has often proved beyond them during their Pirelli Stadium struggles this season - and Hull certainly looked the more composed side after their opener.

But after withstanding some pacy Tigers attacks, the hosts began to shrug off their sloppiness and get onto the ball more.

Liam Boyce overhit a pass to release Lloyd Dyer into the box, before the pair again linked up after a tidy move through the middle.

Boyce, though, could only divert Dyer's cutback onto a Hull player and behind for a corner.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Burton's record signing was involved again moments later in a similar position as referee Peter Bankes came into the spotlight.

From Bent's flick on, Boyce looked to go around Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor, who dived in with his feet to knock the ball out of the Albion man's path in the six-yard box.

Boyce crumpled to the ground under the challenge and the Brewers' players, management and supporters appealed in unison.

Bankes, though, was unmoved, deeming that McGregor had got a faint touch on the ball.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

On such fine margins.

Instead of Albion having the chance to level things up, they quickly found themselves on the back foot as Hull rediscovered their early intensity.

And with 33 minutes on the clock, the visitors' lead was doubled.

Grosicki was a constant menace at Burton's expense in the reverse fixture in August, and he has lost none of his classiness in the intervening months.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

He took down Michael Dawson's long, diagonal ball with one touch and then arrowed a composed finish past Bywater with the next.

It was a fine goal, although the ease with which Dawson was able to pick him out will disappoint the home defence, who looked uncomfortable for the remaining 12 minutes of the first half.

They were not helped by Hull winning every second ball in midfield, regaining possession and getting onto the front foot again.

Wilson, Grosicki and Jackson Irvine - making his first return to the ground where was so influential last season - tore forward at every possible opportunity, forcing a couple of important blocks.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Lucas Akins then came close to knocking Fikayo Tomori's low cross into his own net as the Brewers looked to avoid a first-half capitulation.

A promising opening 10 after the break hinted at the means of a recovery, despite Burton being forced into all three changes by that stage, with Tom Naylor, John Brayford and Dyer all going off.

Sordell attacked well down the right, Bent was laid through on goal only to see his shot blocked and Boyce was wasteful with a shot after running into the Hull box.

But this was not to be a memorable comeback, nor even a memorable performance by the hosts. Instead, it felt frustratingly like a return to the Sunderlands and the Readings of this season on home soil.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Grosicki came close to making it 3-0 when Irvine's charge down upfield broke into his path, only for the Hull winger to find the base of a post.

Bywater's net would soon be rippling again, though.

Twice in quick succession, in fact, as Grosicki saw an attempt ruled out, Bankes havibng already pointed to the spot for Tom Flanagan's foul on Wilson.

Meyler, part of a dominant visiting midfield, made sure that blow was short-lived as he stroked the penalty home.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

There was a flat feeling around the Pirelli as the game faded away, not helped by the knowledge that defeats for Birmingham City, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley could have offered the Brewers a route back into contention if Albion had capitalised.

Late goals from Grosicki and Will Keane, both from inside the six-yard box, just rubbed salt into the gaping Burton wounds.

Another miserable night at home keeps Clough's side rooted to the foot of the table, still seven points from safety, courtesy to those other results.

There are still 12 to play for, but they are very much in the last-chance saloon now, and they could be relegated at home to Derby County on Saturday.