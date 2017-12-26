Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

For all Burton Albion's pre-Christmas heroics on the road, their struggle for form at the Pirelli Stadium goes on.

For an eighth successive home match, the Brewers were defeated, Leeds United leaving with all three points after a devastating three-minute period in the second half saw them come from behind to upset any Boxing Day cheer for Nigel Clough's men.

Tom Naylor's second goal in as many games had Albion in the driving seat at half-time and within sight of a third straight Championship win for the first time.

They looked worth it before the hour, with another promising display.

It was not to be, though, Pablo Hernandez's free-kick levelling things up before Kemar Roofe's tidy finish decided the game.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Albion were indebted to results elsewhere in staying above the relegation zone.

One of the Brewers' two changes following Saturday's pre-Christmas win at Reading was enforced.

With Luke Murphy ineligible to face his parent club, Jamie Allen returned to central midfield for a first start since mid-November to partner the in-form Tom Naylor.

Sean Scannell was the other player to come in on the right of a midfield four as Clough stuck with a 5-4-1 setup, Lloyd Dyer continuing on the opposite flank and Marvin Sordell the lone striker.

At the back, Lucas Akins and Tom Flanagan - fresh from his maiden Brewers goal three days earlier - were the starting wing-backs outside John Brayford, Jake Buxton and Ben Turner.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

With Albion looking to end a miserable sequence of seven straight defeats on home soil, it was perhaps unsurprising to see them continuing with that five-man defence out of possession.

They were picked apart by Leeds' pace and precision of passing in September, but they gave Thomas Christiansen's men little room to get into here, a couple of early cross attempts from Pawel Cibicki on the right flank well blocked by Flanagan.

Just like at Reading earlier in the week, Burton's plan was to snap quickly into attack once they won the ball back.

That gave Scannell a couple of chances to get away down the right. On one occasion, his cross found Flanagan up on the edge of the Leeds box.

There was to be no repeat of Saturday here, though, the wing-back sending a good, dipping volley flying just over.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Moments later, another volley was sent off target, Ezgjan Alioski unable to guide his effort at goal as the chance dropped to him from Roofe's header back.

Roofe was given plenty of attention from Buxton and Turner, who regularly doubled up on him and were able to scramble the ball away at one opening.

And Burton's organisation at the back was rewarded just before the half-hour at the other end.

Naylor had been without a Brewers goal in 16 months before his fortuitious winner at the Madejski Stadium on Saturday.

But he was the man on hand to nudge Clough's side in front with a tidy finish at the back post, hooking Akins' low cross-shot into the net after the Burton winger had got on the ball from Flanagan's long throw.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

The goal lifted the roof off the Pirelli and seemingly any pressure on Albion's shoulders going forward.

Sordell almost got free in the box, before the Brewers wasted a gilt-edged chance to double their lead.

Alioski's free-kick was nodded clear, and Scannell won the midfield battle for the loose ball.

He worked it out to Allen, who raced onto it and into the Leeds half, with only Vieira in pursuit.

The former Rochdale man had Dyer racing up in support or the opening to shoot, but he seemed to get caught in two minds and lashed a low effort wide of the far post from inside the Leeds box.

Still, United looked shocked by the position they found themselves in at the break after controlling the opening stages.

(Image: Epic Action Imageryfoot)

It might have been worse for them, as well, had Gaetano Berardi been more harshly punished for a lunging challenge on Scannell with the final play of the first half.

Instead, he was only booked.

Albion continued their momentum straight after the break.

Some fans will barely have retaken their places when Naylor fed in to Sordell, with his back to goal.

The Burton frontman turned well and sent a left-footed shot curling agonisingly wide of the far post.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

In victory at Reading, Clough had still had time to speak about his side's profligacy in front of goal, because they should have killed the game off long before the Royals' leveller.

This time, their inability to earn some breathing space proved costly.

Albion did not help themselves with Leeds equaliser, Flanagan diving in to make a challenge on the edge of his own box and giving away a free-kick.

As Leeds set it up, Bywater was then booked for something off the ball while Burton built their wall.

Seconds later, Hernandez was curling a fine strike over that wall, past Bywater and inside the near post.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

And as solid as they had looked all afternoon, the Brewers suddenly seemed stretched.

Ronaldo Vieira took advantage, nicking the ball off Scannell in midfield and opening the hosts' up with one pass.

The curling delivery bisected Turner and Buxton and ran into the path of Roofe, who surged clear before slotting a composed finish past the advancing Bywater.

For the eighth successive home game, it was going to take a rescue act from Clough's side.

But the openings that were coming before failed to materialise.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

When they did work it into the box late on, Dyer and Sordell both struggled to get shots away to test Wiedwald.

Leeds have struggled after falling behind this season, but they are a supremely difficult side to challenge once they get hold of a lead, such is the class with which they keep the ball.

That was on show here, Roofe seeing a shot deflected wide as he looked to wrap it up.

It took Burton until the 95th minute to truly threaten a dramatic salvo.

Bywater launched a ball long, Turner got a nod on and Buxton was close to turning home.

(Image: Epic Action Imagery)

Leeds bodies were in the way in the six-yard box, though, and Sordell couldn't send the rebound on target.

Other results ensured Burton stayed out of the bottom three ahead of Saturday's home game with Norwich City, when they will again look to end this ongoing run of home defeats.

The wins at Bolton Wanderers and Reading have given them some momentum that this defeat will not totally undermine - but they need something in front of their home faithful before 2018.