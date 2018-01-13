Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion turned in an under-par performance as Queens Park Rangers left the Pirelli Stadium with all three points in a 3-1 win to keep the hosts waiting for that elusive victory on home soil.

In a low-quality first half, the Brewers fell behind to Aramide Oteh's opener, only for Lloyd Dyer to hit straight back and provide a suggestion that the Brewers would seize control after the break.

Instead, they struggled to land a telling blow in the second 45, and were made to pay as Conor Washington and Massimo Luongo both struck in the final 20 minutes.

It leaves Nigel Clough's side in the relegation zone, in spite of their three successive away victories around the turn of the year.

Burton's starting XI was unchanged for a third consecutive game in 2018 as they looked to record a fourth win from their last six league outings.

But it was QPR who began much the brighter - and they should have been 1-0 up inside a minute as Oteh got clear, only to drive his shot over the bar.

Stephen Bywater then had to produce a fine save at his near post to deny Washington after Luke Freeman's long-range shot deflected to him in the Albion box.

It was a sluggish start from Albion, and with the Rs dictating play, Kyle McFadzean - one of the three starting centre-halves in a 5-4-1 - was shifted forward as the Brewers altered to a 4-1-4-1 formation.

Not that it could prevent the visitors from seizing the initiative just after the half-hour mark.

Josh Scowen fired a diagonal ball into the path of Darnell Furlong at the far post, and he nodded it back across goal for Oteh to scramble home - although there was some suggestion that the final touch could have been off the QPR forward's arm.

It seemingly took that blow to spark Albion into life - and they were level within 120 seconds.

Lucas Akins latched onto a long pass and muscled past Nedum Onuoha before cutting it back for the onrushing Dyer.

His first touch took the ball past QPR keeper Alex Smithies, and his second knocked the ball into the empty net for a crucial leveller.

That put Burton on the front foot heading into the break, only for the wind to be taken back out of their sails when Will Miller twisted awkwardly off the ball and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

Chances were at a premium in the second half.

Akins flicked a header off target at one end, before Washington saw a powerful shot fly away off the base of the post.

But the QPR frontman would get his reward in the 74th minute as the visitors grew more and more into the ascendency.

Freeman won a loose ball in midfield and slid possession through the Burton defence.

Bywater and Ben Turner both went to clear, but Washington was the quickest of mind, nicking it around the Albion keeper and then sliding into the unguarded net.

And while Albion might have been expected to surge forward in search of a late reprieve, it was Ian Holloway's men who added gloss to the result in the dying stages.

An attack down the left looked to have been managed, only for Massimo Luongo to find enough room to slam through a glut of Albion bodies.

On to Fulham for the Brewers, where they will hope another positive result on the road can make up for their ongoing struggles in East Staffordshire.