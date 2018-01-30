Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

On a night that started with such positivity at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton Albion were left with a familiar feeling as relegation rivals Reading left with a 3-1 victory to their name.

A Brewers debut for Darren Bent, a first matchday squad inclusion for Liam Boyce - remarkable only six months after he ruptured his ACL - and the knowledge of how big this game could prove all added to the build-up.

But by 10pm, Albion's supporters headed home on the back of their side's 10th home defeat from their last 11 outings in East Staffordshire.

That run - added to here by a Reading side who were in poor form previously and had lost 2-1 against the Brewers only a month before - is threatening to define Burton Albion's season.

A dour first half was livened up only by Jon Dadi Bodvarsson's straightforward opener from close range.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Albion threatened to recover, though, as Lucas Akins converted from the penalty spot just after the break, nudging the hosts onto the front foot.

They did not take advantage. First Chris Gunter, and then Bodvarsson found the net to put Jaap Stam's side in control with 20 minutes to go - and they did not falter with that initiative.

Burton may hope for a late January boost in the transfer market on Wednesday, before back-to-back trips to Aston Villa and Ipswich Town.

In any other circumstances, news of Bent starting for his Burton Albion debut would have been the only talking point at the Pirelli Stadium ahead of kick-off.

But his inclusion alongside Akins up front in a 3-5-2 - which also included a home debut in midfield for Martin Samuelsen - was not the only headline grabber.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

The sight of Boyce on the Brewers bench and warming up with his Albion teammates was another fillip for the hosts, helping to boost a wave of pre-match optimism that passed around the Burton faithful, waiting in hope of a first home win since September 16.

Nothing that followed in the first half lived up to that feeling, though.

Akins and Bent were stationed in front of a central midfield three of Tom Naylor, Luke Murphy and Samuelsen, with John Brayford and Tom Flanagan the wing-backs in a system that harked back to the opening weeks of the campaign.

Kyle McFadzean, Jake Buxton and Ben Turner - recovered from a calf injury - were the centre-backs in front of Stephen Bywater.

Neither Bywater nor Royals keeper Vito Mannone would see much of the ball in the opening stages, with Akins unable to make the most of Naylor's ball into the box, and Leandro Bacuna blazing an effort over from distance at the other end.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

While the Brewers enjoyed more of the possession in the final third, they showed little composure in carving out chances, the odd Akins or Bent flick-on well cut out by Liam Moore.

The Royals, too, showed little threat of a breakthrough - until they made it 1-0.

Albion again had a hand in their own downfall, as Murphy was caught in possession on the edge of his own box.

The ball was worked out to the right, and while the initial cross looked to be overhit, Bacuna did well to control it at the back post and, with time on his side, drive a low delivery across the face of Bywater's goal and into the path of Bodvarsson, who stabbed home, unmarked, from a yard out.

From nowhere, Burton again faced the task of coming from behind at the Pirelli.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Stam's side, without a win since December 2, looked unsurprisingly galvanised by their opener, with Bodvarsson and Sone Aluko both stretching their hosts down the right flank and getting in behind to expose Albion's lack of pace at the back.

That led to Turner and Buxton picking up yellow cards before the break to stop Reading mid-break.

At the other end, the Brewers' search for a first-half leveller fell away, with passes going astray or long deliveries running through for Mannone to gather.

No shot at goal in the first half was quickly rectified after the break as Albion got themselves level, though.

They needed a response, in truth, and it was Akins who provided it from the penalty spot after Samuelsen was felled by Dave Edwards as he looked to get on the end of McFadzean's cross.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Akins - who missed his last penalty at Sheffield Wednesday on January 1 - coolly slotted down the middle to give Albion the foothold they needed.

But given Albion's struggles on home soil this season, Brewers fans might have been forgiven for foreseeing what was to come.

Only six minutes had elapsed after Akins' equaliser before the Royals were back in front, courtesy of a training-ground routine.

From a corner, possession was rolled straight out to Chris Gunter, waiting on the Burton D. There was not a man close to pressure him, and the Reading captain took aim to curl a well-placed shot inside Bywater's righthand post.

Not for the first time this season, Burton were again forced into chasing the game as the second half wore on.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Not for the first time this season, they were caught out in the chase.

Having pressed up high to pressure the Royals' backline, one long ball did for the Brewers defence, with Mo Barrow racing in behind.

He squared across goal, and Bodvarsson was on hand for a second time to tap home, despite Bywater's scrambling attempts.

That marked the sixth occasion this season that the Brewers have shipped at least three goals in a home match.

Put simply, this Burton side are too easy to beat once they are forced behind.

(Image: Richard Burley/Epic Action Imagery)

Substitute Hope Akpan drilled a shot wide of Mannone's far post as the hosts threatened to make things interesting late on.

It was only a threat, though. Dragging back a two-goal deficit always looked beyond them.

This result means another few days at the foot of the Championship table for Clough's side.

If they are to ensure a gap does not start to open up, they will need to rediscover their away fortunes - and that will take better than this performance.